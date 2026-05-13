Lindy Ruff On Canadiens Players “I Think They Are Going Down Easy”

I know Montreal's got a good power play, but I think they're going down easy……I think it's part of the playoffs. It is just how important a power play can be. So you get a stick on somebody, you got to be careful with your sticks. You know if they have a chance to make the play look worse than it is. They're going to. It's playoff hockey. Every team in this league does it, and it's an understanding that keep your stick off them. I mean the little push that (Tage) Thompson gave their player, I don't think that's called the regular season, but in the playoffs, it's called, so tell our guys not to do it.