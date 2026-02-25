NHL Rumors: Sabres Have 2 Flames Targets To Consider

The Sabres should keep an eye on these two Flames trade targets.
Recently, we here at The Hockey News Buffalo Sabres took a look at two trade targets who the Sabres should consider pursuing from the New York Rangers.
Now, in this latest edition of the series, let's discuss two Calgary Flames trade candidates who could be good fits for the Sabres.
Zach Whitecloud, D
One of the Sabres' top goals ahead of the deadline should be to add a right-shot defenseman. Due to this, Flames blueliner Zach Whitecloud is one player that they should have on their radar.
Whitecloud is one of the top right-shot defenseman trade candidates leading up to the deadline and would certainly be a nice pickup for the Sabres. If they acquired him, he could fit nicely on their bottom pairing and penalty kill. In 55 games this season, he has two goals, 10 points, and 86 hits.
Blake Coleman, LW/RW
Blake Coleman is another Flames trade candidate whom the Sabres should seriously consider pursuing. This is because he would not only give them more scoring in their top nine, but also a veteran forward who kills penalties, plays a heavy game, and is a good leader.
Coleman has appeared in 44 games this season with the Flames, where he has recorded 13 goals, eight assists, 21 points, and 110 hits. With numbers like these, he would be a strong pickup for a Sabres club looking to cement themselves a playoff spot.