Report: Edmonton May Circle Back On Alex Lyon After Jarry Injury

New Buffalo Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen indicated in his press conference on Tuesday that one of the things he would like to do in short order is to remedy the club’s three-goalie roster situation. At Thursday’s morning skate, injured goalie Colten Ellis was on the ice at KeyBank Center and head coach Lindy Ruff indicated that the netminder had passed concussion protocol and that they would get him through a few practices to make sure he felt good.

Goalie Alex Lyon posted his fourth straight victory in a 5-3 Sabres win over Philadelphia, which could make the veteran backup a more attractive commodity in the trade market.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on Thursday’s 32 Thoughts podcast linked previous interest in Lyon from the Edmonton Oilers, Kekalainen’s comments, and the fact that Oilers goalie Tristan Jarry left Edmonton’s victory over Boston on Thursday with a lower-body injury. Friedman indicated that the Oilers looked into Lyon extensively going back to the summer, and did contact the Sabres a couple times before pulling the trigger on the deal sending Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak, and a second-round pick to Pittsburgh.

Friedman said that both former GM Kevyn Adams and Kekalainen were on board with the waiver claim of Ellis from St. Louis at the start of the season. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been inconsistent all season and has multiple years left on the contract extension signed in the summer of 2024, which would hint that if the Sabres were to trade a goalie, that Lyon would be the one. The Oilers desperation if Jarry is out long-term could be to Buffalo’s benefit in terms of a return for Lyon, but they will likely be looking for a player in return instead of a draft pick.

