Ruff On Elimination Game “The Goal Is To Make Game 7 Like Game 6”

Not a lot really, because we really felt that the Helenius line was going good, and we knew we just felt it's just a matter of time before they were going to put it in the back of the net, so really up front, just one or two pieces that we were shuffling back and forth, and we went back and looked at some of the lines earlier in the year, and then decided with that McLeod line, and then put (Tage Thompson) on the wing.