Ruff Reflects On Sabres Ninth Straight Victory

The Buffalo Sabres continue to roll through the end of 2025, posting their ninth straight victory in St. Louis on Monday night. Zach Benson, Peyton Krebs, Noah Ostlund, and Alex Tuch scored in the 4-2 victory over the Blues, as Buffalo fell behind 2-1 before rallying for the win. Alex Lyon had a light night, facing only 18 shots in his seven straight win.

Head coach Lindy Ruff touched on his club after the game:

How did the club recover from falling behind in the first period?

I liked our start. We scored the first goal. I think (St. Louis) got a little fortunate on their second one, but I thought that when you look at the second and third periods, the way we played, we couldn't put them away, but we had the bulk of the chances, and almost every opportunity to open that game right up.

How did the club turn things in the final two periods?

I think we outplayed them in the second, we turned the game in our direction, we stacked a bunch of good shifts together in the offensive zone, and I thought we followed up with an even better third period. I think we only gave up two shots, and I know we got a little bit sloppier in the power play, ut other than that, our third period was rock solid.

Why has the club been better in the third period?

Managing the puck is the biggest thing. Get pucks in behind their defense, make them force them into mistakes, winning the wall battles, I think first touch on our breakouts out of our zone were really good.

What did you see from the McLeod line?

They had their feet moving. I thought they won a lot of battles. They got the pucks real quick. I thought the East-West inside the offensive zone was really good, where they had the other team chasing.

How is the club capitalizing on chances in close?

We're trying to get off the goalie's backside for second opportunities, maybe the first opportunities. I think if you look at that quick play to the net front, and he beats his guy back to the side, and I think he knocked the puck out of the air. There were lots of times we had great net front that didn't quite go, we had the disallowed goal that went off the skate and was good net front.

