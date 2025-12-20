Sabres Associate GM Jason Karmanos Relieved Of Duties, Helenius Not Going To World Junior

Buffalo Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen said earlier this week that all aspects of the organization were being evaluated and that he would begin to assess the club from top-to-bottom, including head coach Lindy Ruff, the coaching staff and the management structure under former GM Kevyn Adams. Kekalainen did not make a roster move before the NHL Holiday Trade freeze dropped at midnight Saturday, but he did begin to make changes at the management level with the dismissal of Sabres associate GM and Rochester Americans GM Jason Karmanos.

“Buffalo Sabres Associate General Manager/Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos has been relieved of his duties.” Kekalainen said in a press release on Saturday. “We thank Jason for his contributions to the Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Karmanos joined the Sabres in April 2021, after serving as VP of Hockey Operations and Assistant GM in Carolina for 15 years and six seasons in Pittsburgh in similar roles. The 51-year-old was brought in to provide an experienced hand under Adams, who had no NHL management experience prior to being hired by owner Terry Pegula in 2020. This is likely the first of many changes that we will see in the management and scouting departments, as well as possible changes behind the bench and on the ice in the near future, which could mean that Kekalainen will begin to bring in people who worked under him in Columbus to serve in similar roles in Buffalo.

In some unexpected news, reports out of Finland indicated that the Sabres will not be releasing Rochester Americans center Konsta Helenius to play for his country at the upcoming World Juniors in Minnesota next weeks. The 19-year-old, who was selected 14th overall in 2024, is currently second in Amerks scoring with 26 points (9 goals, 17 assists) in 27 games.

