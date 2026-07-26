Sabres Grades: Dahlin A Model Of Consistency, But This Year Was His Best Ever

As Dahlin's game continues maturing, his playoff experience last year is only going to help him and the Sabres. If Buffalo had’ve careened through the Atlantic Division rankings and missed the 2025-26 playoffs, we'd be having a very different conversation about Dahlin’s future in Western New York. But winning cures a lot of ailments, and it now looks like the best road ahead for Dahlin is remaining in Buffalo and serving as the Sabres’ bedrock for this generation of the team.