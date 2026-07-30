Sabres Grades: Departing Star Winger Tuch Delivered On All Asked Of Him

There’s no question last season was about as solid as it gets for Tuch. He’s going to be fondly-missed in Buffalo – OK, maybe ‘fondly’ isn’t the worst choice of words there – but Tuch can look himself in the mirror and honestly say he gave it a good run with the Sabres. It hasn’t worked out with a championship, but if Sabres ownership doesn’t want to pay Tuch market value you have to be angry that they didn’t keep Tuck. Buffalo could’ve been traded for draft picks and prospects.