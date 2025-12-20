    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Hope To Build Momentum Against The Islanders

    Michael Augello
    Dec 20, 2025, 16:11
    Buffalo Sabres - New York Islanders Game Preview

    12/20/25 - 5:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

    Buffalo – 15-14-4 | - 34  points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

    NY Islanders  – 19-13-3 | - 41 points – 4th place in the Metropolitan Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 20.2% (15th)

    Penalty Kill – 85.4% (1st)

    NY Islanders

    Power Play – 15.9% (25th)

    Penalty Kill - 81.8% (11th)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Tage Thompson: 33 GP, 17 G, 13 A, 30 PTS

    Alex Tuch: 32 GP, 11 G, 18 A, 29 PTS

    Rasmus Dahlin: 30 GP, 3 G, 23 A, 26 PTS

    NY Islanders

    Bo Horvat: 32 GP, 19 G, 12 A, 31 PTS

    Mathew Barzal: 34 GP, 9 G, 18 A, 27 PTS

    Matthew Schaefer: 35 GP, 9 G, 14 A, 23 PTS

    Starting Goalies(projected)

    Buffalo – Alex Lyon (7-6-3, 2.99 GAA, .904 Sv %)

    NY Islanders –  David Rittich (7-3-1, 2.59 GAA, .905 Sv%)

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

    Forwards

    Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan 

    Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn 

    Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Alex Tuch

    Jordan Greenway - Beck Malenstyn  - Tyson Kozak

    Ex. Josh Dunne

    Defense

    Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

    Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring 

    Jacob Bryson - Owen Power 

    Ex. Zach Metsa  

    Goaltenders

    Alex Lyon

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

     

    Injuries

    Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve) 

    Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) 

    Jason Zucker (lower body, Dec 10; injured reserve)

    Colten Ellis (concussion protocol, Dec 11: injured reserve)

    Conor Timmins (lower body, Dec 19: injured reserve)

     

     Notes

    The Sabres are riding a four-game winning streak and a win tonight would extend their season-long winning streak to five games. A win tonight would mark the longest winning streak by Buffalo since the team’s five-game winning streak from March 30 to April 8, 2025. Buffalo has earned a win in seven of its last eight home contests vs. New York.

    Tage Thompson has recorded nine points (5+4) in his last eight games, including at least one goal in five consecutive games. With a goal tonight, Thompson would match the longest goal streak of his career (Nov. 13 to 23, 2025; six games).

    Ryan McLeod has notched one point in four straight games and he would match the longest point streak of his career (five games; twice) with a point in tonight’s game.

    Alex Tuch has posted 13 points (4+9) in his last 12 games, including at least one point in each of his last four contests (2+3).

    Alex Lyon has made 102 saves on 111 shots in his last five appearances (.919).

    Zach Benson has notched at least one point in three consecutive games and he has recorded four points (2+2) in those games.

    Josh Norris is riding a six-game personal point streak and he has collected nine points (3+6) in that span.

    Noah Ostlund has registered one goal in back-to-back games and a goal tonight would make him the first Sabres forward age 21 or younger to record a three-game goal streak since Dylan Cozens from Nov. 28 to Dec.1, 2022.

    Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 10 points (2+8) in his last eight games.

    Josh Doan has collected five points (2+3) in his last five home contests.

    Jack Quinn has tallied one point in three straight games (1+2) 

