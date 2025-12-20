Sabres Hope To Build Momentum Against The Islanders

12/20/25 - 5:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 15-14-4 | - 34 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

NY Islanders – 19-13-3 | - 41 points – 4th place in the Metropolitan Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 20.2% (15th)

Penalty Kill – 85.4% (1st)

NY Islanders

Power Play – 15.9% (25th)

Penalty Kill - 81.8% (11th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 33 GP, 17 G, 13 A, 30 PTS

Alex Tuch: 32 GP, 11 G, 18 A, 29 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 30 GP, 3 G, 23 A, 26 PTS

NY Islanders

Bo Horvat: 32 GP, 19 G, 12 A, 31 PTS

Mathew Barzal: 34 GP, 9 G, 18 A, 27 PTS

Matthew Schaefer: 35 GP, 9 G, 14 A, 23 PTS

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (7-6-3, 2.99 GAA, .904 Sv %)

NY Islanders – David Rittich (7-3-1, 2.59 GAA, .905 Sv%)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan

Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway - Beck Malenstyn - Tyson Kozak

Ex. Josh Dunne

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring

Jacob Bryson - Owen Power

Ex. Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)

Jason Zucker (lower body, Dec 10; injured reserve)

Colten Ellis (concussion protocol, Dec 11: injured reserve)

Conor Timmins (lower body, Dec 19: injured reserve)

Notes

The Sabres are riding a four-game winning streak and a win tonight would extend their season-long winning streak to five games. A win tonight would mark the longest winning streak by Buffalo since the team’s five-game winning streak from March 30 to April 8, 2025. Buffalo has earned a win in seven of its last eight home contests vs. New York.

Tage Thompson has recorded nine points (5+4) in his last eight games, including at least one goal in five consecutive games. With a goal tonight, Thompson would match the longest goal streak of his career (Nov. 13 to 23, 2025; six games).

Ryan McLeod has notched one point in four straight games and he would match the longest point streak of his career (five games; twice) with a point in tonight’s game.

Alex Tuch has posted 13 points (4+9) in his last 12 games, including at least one point in each of his last four contests (2+3).

Alex Lyon has made 102 saves on 111 shots in his last five appearances (.919).

Zach Benson has notched at least one point in three consecutive games and he has recorded four points (2+2) in those games.

Josh Norris is riding a six-game personal point streak and he has collected nine points (3+6) in that span.

Noah Ostlund has registered one goal in back-to-back games and a goal tonight would make him the first Sabres forward age 21 or younger to record a three-game goal streak since Dylan Cozens from Nov. 28 to Dec.1, 2022.

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 10 points (2+8) in his last eight games.

Josh Doan has collected five points (2+3) in his last five home contests.

Jack Quinn has tallied one point in three straight games (1+2)

