Sabres Hope To Extend Winning Streak To Eight Against Bruins

12/27/25 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 18-14-4 | - 40 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division

Boston – 20-17-1 | - 41 points – 6th place in the Atlantic Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 20.2% (15th)

Penalty Kill – 84.5% (2nd)

Boston

Power Play – 25.4% (7th)

Penalty Kill - 79.2% (19th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 36 GP, 18 G, 14 A, 32 PTS

Alex Tuch: 35 GP, 11 G, 19 A, 30 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 33 GP, 4 G, 24 A, 28 PTS

Boston

David Pastrnak: 33 GP, 14 G, 26 A, 40 PTS

Morgan Geekie: 38 GP, 25 G, 14 A, 39 PTS

Pavel Zacha: 37 GP, 10 G, 16 A, 26 PTS

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (5-5-1, 2.73 GAA, .892 Sv %)

Boston – Jeremy Swayman (14-10-1, 2.91 GAA, .901 Sv%)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan

Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway - Beck Malenstyn - Tyson Kozak

Ex. Josh Dunne

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring

Jacob Bryson - Owen Power

Ex. Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve) – 32

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) – 24

Jason Zucker (upper body/lower body, Dec. 9; injured reserve) – 7

Colten Ellis (concussion protocol, Dec. 11; injured reserve) – 6

Conor Timmins (broken leg, Dec. 20; injured reserve) – 3

Tyson Kozak (upper body, Dec. 20) – 3

Notes

The Sabres are riding a seven-game winning streak and a win tonight would mark the longest winning streak by Buffalo since the team’s 10-game winning streak from Nov. 8 to 27, 2018. Buffalo has earned eight winning streaks of eight or more games in franchise history, including three since 2005-06. Buffalo’s current seven-game winning streak is the longest active streak in the NHL and it is tied for the third-longest streak by a team this season.

If the Sabres earn a win in tonight’s game, they will move into a tie with New Jersey for the second-longest winning streak of 2025-26. The Sabres have earned at least one point in four of their last five games against the Bruins (3-1-1), including two consecutive home wins over Boston. A win tonight would give the Sabres their first home winning streak of three or more games vs. the Burins since they earned four straight home games against Boston from March 30, 2008 to April 11, 2009.

Tage Thompson has recorded 11 points (6+5) in his last 11 games, including three points (2+1) in his last three home games.

Josh Norris has collected 10 points (4+6) in his last nine games. Norris has recorded four points (3+1) in four home games this season.

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 12 points (3+9) in his last 11 games. Dahlin is one game away from surpassing Rasmus Ristolainen (542 games played) and gaining sole possession of ninth place on Buffalo’s all-time list for games played by a defenseman.

In his last two games, Bowen Byram has registered four points (2+2). A point tonight would give Byram his third point streak of three or more games this season.

Owen Power is one assist away from 100 in his career and if he reaches that mark tonight, he will become the 19th defenseman in franchise history to do so with the Sabres.

Ryan McLeod has posted one assist in back-to-back games.

