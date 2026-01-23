Logo
Sabres' Lucrative Deal For Youngster Doan Is A Gamble – But A Good One cover image

Sabres' Lucrative Deal For Youngster Doan Is A Gamble – But A Good One

Adam Proteau
3h
AdamProteau@TheHN profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Buffalo Sabres signed young winger Josh Doan to a lucrative contract extension. The deal is a gamble for the Sabres, but it's a good one,

Josh Doan (Timothy T. Ludwig, USA TODAY Images)Josh Doan (Timothy T. Ludwig, USA TODAY Images)

Let’s be clear – the Buffalo Sabres’ signing of young winger Josh Doan is very much a gamble.

Indeed, when you commit a seven-year, $$48.65-million contract to a 23-year-old who came into the current season with exactly 62 games of NHL experience, you’re gambling. But as we’ll explain below, the Sabres can afford to take this type of gamble.

"The Big Show"

As it stands, the Sabres will still have approximately $13.2 million in salary cap space when Doan’s new contract kicks in beginning next season. Doan’s average annual value of $6.95-million may seem pricey, but if he develops into a 30-goal-scorer either this year or soon thereafter, Doan’s salary could come to be regarded as a serious bargain.

With Doan’s contract done, there will be nobody wondering whether Doan could follow the guy he was traded for – sniper J.J. Peterka – and orchestrate an exit out of town a few years from now. Now, you have him for a full seven years, and he’s a cost-certain asset. But there’s no question Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen has gambled on Doan.

The reality, though, is that these are the type of deals teams make all the time. They project on players, and sometimes, they project wrongly. But the bottom line is this – Buffalo has to make these projections if they want to keep players on the rise in town.

Now, the Sabres know they’ve got Doan to stay in the top-six of the team. Now, they can now worry about players pushing their way out of town the way Peterka did. It’s about committing more now for the Sabres in hope of the contract looking like it was worthwhile.

Doan could be a terrific winger for a long time in this league. And the Sabres believe he’s worth the investment. Time will tell whether they were right to do so. 

