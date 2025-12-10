Sabres Notes: Rosen Recalled, Zucker To IR, Norris Falls Ill, Ellis In Concussion Protocol

The Buffalo Sabres injuries are once again piling up and may necessitate another recall from the Rochester Americans before their next game on Thursday in Vancouver. The loss of Jason Zucker in Calgary on Monday resulted in the veteran winger being placed on injured reserve for what head coach Lindy Ruff described as “significant” that could keep him out week-to-week.

Winger Isak Rosen was recalled to take Zucker’s spot and the youngster played 9:05 in the win over the Oilers. Prior to the game, center Josh Norris was scratched with what Ruff described as an illness, but also due to something that occurred during warmups.

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Guerin Gathering Info On Possible Olympic Options

“It’s a combination of illness and soreness,” Ruff said. “(The soreness) is not related to what he had earlier…..We had a report he was not feeling well, and then in warmup, he tweaked something, and that was the point we had to take him out of the game.”

Colten Ellis got the start for Buffalo and make all six stops in the first period, but the Sabres goalie was plowed over by Oilers forward David Tomasek. Ellis was replaced by Alex Lyon, who made 21 saves in relief for his first win since October 24th vs. Toronto.

“(Lyon) played great, he came in and had to make a big save right away. (He) battled hard. I loved what he did.” Ruff said. “He could (have used) every excuse for not playing well, (instead) he went in and battled with the rest of the guys.”

Ruff was uncertain of Norris’s availability for Thursday, which could prompt the recall of center Noah Ostlund after the Amerks play in Belleville on Wednesday.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo