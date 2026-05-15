Sabres Searching For Answers After Game 5 Loss

I guess when you look at it, it's an experience that he hasn't really gone through. I think there are momentum swings in your top players. I mean, we just mentioned Montreal's top players, and long stretch of not scoring (at) even strength. And then you'll get that opportunity to make a difference. You've got to be able to make a difference. We know this time there's the heightened awareness on all your top players, every opportunity, every mistake is being critiqued. We've gone through the game as coaches with some things we feel we can do better. There's some things we feel we can help our top guys out with, and you got to be able to put the game behind you that you just played and be ready to move on to that next one. I looked at the start of our game, it's the start we wanted, and we made a big mistake. I thought we had them up against the wall to start with, and we made a puck decision that wasn't a good puck decision, and we created some life and momentum for them.