Sabres Show Lack Of Discipline And Defensive Awareness In Game Three Loss

The Buffalo Sabres are facing their first true crisis since the middle of December, when they turned their season around and became one of the biggest surprises of the NHL season. After a one-sided 5-1 loss in Game 2 on Friday, the Eastern Conference Semi-Final with the Montreal Canadiens shifted to the Bell Centre. The Sabres entered the contest undefeated on the road, winning all three games in their series win over the Boston Bruins, but that perfect record may have had more to do with the quality of their opposition.