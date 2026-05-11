Sabres Show Lack Of Discipline And Defensive Awareness In Game Three Loss

Buffalo falls behind in the playoffs for the first time, losing 6-2 to the Canadiens at the Bell Centre.
The Buffalo Sabres are facing their first true crisis since the middle of December, when they turned their season around and became one of the biggest surprises of the NHL season. After a one-sided 5-1 loss in Game 2 on Friday, the Eastern Conference Semi-Final with the Montreal Canadiens shifted to the Bell Centre. The Sabres entered the contest undefeated on the road, winning all three games in their series win over the Boston Bruins, but that perfect record may have had more to do with the quality of their opposition.
The Canadiens responded after allowing a Tage Thompson goal 53 seconds into the game, tying the game before the end of the first and scoring three times in the middle frame in a 6-2 victory over the Sabres on Sunday night. Similar to the loss in Game 2, Buffalo’s worst performers were their core players, as Thompson, Alex Tuch, and Rasmus Dahlin were all -2 on the night, while the Habs got a pair of tallies from their power play and significant contributions from depth forwards Alex Newhook, Zach Bolduc, and Kirby Dach.
“Montreal’s a good team, they made us pay for our mistakes.” Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said after the game. “I said before this started, they beat a hell of a team. They are a hell of a team. Don’t take them for granted. If we don’t realize it now, we’re never going to realize it.”
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Apparent from nearly the outset was the Sabres inability to limit scoring chances. Goalie Alex Lyon was peppered with 29 shots over the first two periods, and in spite of playing well, could not make up for some lax Buffalo defensive play, such as Thompson and Tuch lagging behind and allowing Bolduc to close in on the goal that increased the Montreal lead to 3-1.
The Sabres were also unable to maintain a level of composure, which is something they displayed against the Bruins and in Game 1. After a scrum late in the first period in which Habs forward Zach Bolduc fell on top of Sabres goalie Alex Lyon, Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn’s response left little room for doubt, as he plowed into Montreal goalie Jakub Dobes at nearly full speed. Malenstyn’s minor led to Juraj Slafkvoský’s goal to make it 4-1.
“You have to be smart. We took five O-zone penalties. Our discipline for that wasn't good enough. You let them operate five-on-four." Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said after the game. "We ended up with a broken stick penalty killing, goal-against. And you give them that much time, they're going to get opportunities.”
The Sabres did not hold a scheduled practice on Tuesday, and possibly could make some lineup tweaks for Game 4. Veteran center Sam Carrick was cold-cocked by Montreal's Arber Xhekaj at the end of Game 3, while defenseman Logan Stanley could be replaced after an ill-advised pass on Bolduc's goal.