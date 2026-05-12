Sabres Show Possible Lineup Changes Prior To Critical Game 4 Against Montreal
Luukkonen, Schenn, and Helenius could be in the lineup at Bell Centre on Tuesday
The Buffalo Sabres appear to be making some significant lineup changes for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Final against the Montreal Canadiens after two straight losses in which they have been outscored 11-3.
At the morning skate at the Bell Centre, goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was in the starter’s goal, 20-year-old rookie Konsta Helenius skated on the third line in between Jason Zucker and Jack Quinn, and veteran Luke Schenn took the place on the bottom pairing with Conor Timmins. Ryan McLeod shifted to the fourth line with Jordan Greenway and Beck Malenstyn, and Sam Carrick skated as an extra forward after getting slugged by Montreal defenseman Arber Xhekaj.
Luukkonen has not played since Game 2 of the series against Boston, after allowing four goals in the first two periods, one from center ice on a Morgan Geekie dump-in and another from Viktor Arvidsson 16 seconds into the third period. The 27-year-old Finn went 22-9-3, with a 2.52 GAA, and .910 save percentage in 35 games during the regular season, but is 1-1, with a 4.19 GAA, and .825 save % in the playoffs.
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Head coach Lindy Ruff was cagey at the media availability on Tuesday, not confirming any potential lineup juggling, but said that the addition of Helenius was to inject some offense into his forward group. The 20-year-old scored nearly a point-per-game in his second season with the AHL Rochester Americans, and three points in the Amerks first round loss to the Toronto Marlies. Schenn has played 58 playoff games with six different clubs and won two Stanley Cups, and may be inserted into the lineup as a physical presence after the shenanigans that occurred during and after the loss.
Ruff may be looking for something to snap the Sabres out of their current funk, similar to what Minnesota did by switching back to Jesper Wallstedt in Game 3 against Colorado, and what the Avalanche did by shifting to MacKenzie Blackwood after Scott Wedgewood had started the first seven playoff games.
In league discipline news, Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn was fined $3,515.63, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for running into Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes in the second period on Sunday. Xhekaj was also fined $3385.42 for his right cross to the jaw of Carrick. The NHL finally came down with their ruling on Boston’s Charlie McAvoy, for his high sticking incident with Zach Benson. The Department of Player Safety has suspended McAvoy six games.