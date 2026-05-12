Sabres Show Possible Lineup Changes Prior To Critical Game 4 Against Montreal

Head coach Lindy Ruff was cagey at the media availability on Tuesday, not confirming any potential lineup juggling, but said that the addition of Helenius was to inject some offense into his forward group. The 20-year-old scored nearly a point-per-game in his second season with the AHL Rochester Americans, and three points in the Amerks first round loss to the Toronto Marlies. Schenn has played 58 playoff games with six different clubs and won two Stanley Cups, and may be inserted into the lineup as a physical presence after the shenanigans that occurred during and after the loss.