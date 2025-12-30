Sabres World Junior Update - Day 4

The Buffalo Sabres have four prospects participating in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships in Minnesota. Three players for Team USA, who are trying to win their third straight WJC title, and one for Czechia.

Here are how those four players fared on Day 4 of the Tournament:

Adam Kleber(USA) - The big 19-year-old had an excellent outing playing alongside Cole Hutson against Germany early in the tournament, and had to pick up some of the slack in terms of minutes after Hutson was struck in the head with a shot and stretchered off in the second period against Switzerland on Saturday. In the Americans' 6-5 win over Slovakia on Monday, Kleber played a team-high 21:34, 27 shifts, and was +1 in the contest.

Brodie Ziemer(USA) - The American team captain registered a pair of assists against Slovakia, with helpers on James Hagens tally and Will Zellers game-winner in the third period. The 19-year-old winger is tied for third in scoring with four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in three games.

Luke Osburn(USA) - The Sabres 2024 fourth-round pick again was the US blueliner who picked up the most slack for Hutson’s absence. Osburn had four shots on goal and played a team-leading 25:58 and 31 shifts on the night, and was +1 in the game.

Radim Mrtka(CZE) - The ninth overall pick in 2025 played his first game for Czechia against Finland, saw only 17:11 in the 2-1 overtime victory, and was on the ice for the Finns tying goal with 20 seconds left in regulation.

