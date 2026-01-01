Sabres World Junior Update - Day 6

The Buffalo Sabres have four prospects participating in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships in Minnesota. Three players for Team USA, who are trying to win their third straight WJC title, and one for Czechia.

Here are how those four players fared on Day 6 of the Tournament:

Adam Kleber(USA) - The big 19-year-old had an excellent outing playing alongside Cole Hutson against Germany early in the tournament, and had to pick up some of the slack in terms of minutes after Hutson was struck in the head with a shot and stretchered off in the second period against Switzerland on Saturday. The Americans suffered ther first loss of the tournament on Wednesday to Sweden, and Kleber was even on the night, playing 19:21 and, 22 shifts.

Brodie Ziemer(USA) - The American team captain continued to provide his consistent offensive production against the Swedes, registering a pair of assists on goals from Chase Reid and Will Zellers. The 19-year-old winger is now second in team scoring with six points (1 goal, 5 assists) in four games.

Luke Osburn(USA) - The Sabres 2024 fourth-round pick continues to pick up most of the slack for Hutson’s absence. Osburn played a team-leading 22:34 and 22 shifts and was -1 in the loss.

Radim Mrtka(CZE) - The 2025 ninth overall pick played his second game for Czechia against Latvia on Wednesday, and was +2 and had two shots on goal in 17:47 in the 4-2 victory.

The tournament takes a pause on New Year’s Day before completing the preliminary round on Friday, and starting the quarter-finals on Sunday.

