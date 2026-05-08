Sam Carrick “On The Cusp” Of Being Available To Return Against Montreal

I think you're only one game out of a Game 6 where I thought that line was great. Now we're evaluating one game where they were okay......It's the time of year where McDavid went to three games without a point. It's part of the playoffs, if the puck isn't going into the net, then what else can you do to help your team? Look at the plays he made to set up the two goals in Boston. They were great plays. I think if you're going to focus solely on goals, you're always going to find one or two good players on every team that teams are looking in this time of year to say, 'Boy, we need more out of them.' A lot of times, those players are getting the extra attention. I'm not making any excuses. Tage has had his chances that haven't gone in. Does he want to be better? He wants to be better. Alex, talked in conversation yesterday, said he needs to be better. So I think all that goes hand in hand. And I think you go from one game. I thought they played a they played a hell of a game in Boston. Now you go to an okay game. Now you look to see what they got tonight. I'm probably not as concerned as you guys are.