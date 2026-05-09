Thompson’s Frustration Showing After Faux Pas In Game Two Loss

Buffalo’s top players were particularly wanting in the loss, as Rasmus Dahlin was beaten to the net on Alex Newhook’s second goal early in the second, and Alex Tuch was -3 on the night, but leading scorer Tage Thompson had the worst night. The Sabres center was on the ice for four of the five Canadiens goals, and his glaring turnover on Alexandre Carrier’s third-period marker essentially ended any chance of the Buffalo comeback.