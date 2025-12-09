    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Continue Western Road Trip In Edmonton

    Buffalo Sabres - Edmonton Oilers Game Preview

    12/08/25 - 9:00pm at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

    Buffalo – 11-14-4 | - 26  points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

    Edmonton  – 13-11-5 | - 31 points – 4th place in the Pacific Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 19.1% (13th)

    Penalty Kill – 85.5% (3rd)

    Edmonton

    Power Play – 33.1% (1st)

    Penalty Kill - 80.8% (17th)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Alex Tuch: 29 GP, 10 G, 15 A, 25 PTS 

    Tage Thompson: 29 GP, 13 G, 10 A, 23 PTS 

    Josh Doan: 29 GP, 8 G, 12 A, 20 PTS

    Edmonton

    Connor McDavid: 29 GP, 14 G, 28 A, 42 PTS 

    Leon Draisaitl: 29 GP, 17 G, 20 A, 37 PTS 

    Evan Bouchard: 29 GP, 5 G, 22 A, 27 PTS

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Alex Lyon (3-6-3, 3.23 GAA, .899 Sv %)

    Edmonton – Stuart Skinner (10-8-3, 2.86 GAA, .889 Sv %) 

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

    Forwards

    Jordan Greenway - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

    Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Josh Doan  

    Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn 

    Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs -  Tyson Kozak

    Ex. Josh Dunne

    Defense

    Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

    Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins 

    Jacob Bryson - Owen Power 

    Ex. Zach Metsa  

    Goaltenders

    Alex Lyon

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Colten Ellis

    Injuries

    Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve) 

    Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve) 

    Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) 

     

    Notes

    Tonight’s game marks the fourth game of Buffalo’s first road trip of at least six games and 12 or more days since the team embarked on a seven-game, 12-day trip from March 1 to 12, 2011. The Sabres also played in six consecutive, uninterrupted road contests spanning 10 days from Jan. 14 to 24, 2012.  Buffalo played another consecutive road contest in that stretch on Jan. 31, 2012 at Montreal that would have extended the trip to 17 days. 

    However, the road swing was interrupted by the 2012 NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 29, 2012. The Sabres have earned two straight victories against the Oilers. A win in tonight’s game would give Buffalo its first winning streak of three or more games against Edmonton since Dec. 8, 2019 to Nov. 12, 2021 (three games). 

    In his last 10 games, Jason Zucker has posted 12 points (5+7). Zucker has recorded 11 points (5+6) in nine games since returning from an illness on Nov. 21. 

    Josh Norris has posted seven points (2+5) in four games since returning from injury on Dec. 1 vs. Winnipeg, including at least one point in each of those games. A point tonight would give Norris his first point streak of five or more games since Dec. 15 to 23, 2023 (5 games; 5+2). • Josh Doan has notched five points (1+4) in his last five games. 

    Rasmus Dahlin has recorded four points (1+3) in his last four games, including at least one point in back-to-back contests. On Dec. 3 at Philadelphia, Dahlin surpassed Henrik Tallinder (532 games played with Buffalo) and gained sole possession of 11th place on Buffalo’s all-time list for games played by a defenseman. Dahlin is three games away from surpassing Jerry Korab (537 games played; 10th all-time) and moving into the top 10 on Buffalo’s all-time list. 

