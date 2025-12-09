Sabres Continue Western Road Trip In Edmonton

12/08/25 - 9:00pm at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Buffalo – 11-14-4 | - 26 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division
Edmonton – 13-11-5 | - 31 points – 4th place in the Pacific Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 19.1% (13th)
Penalty Kill – 85.5% (3rd)
Edmonton
Power Play – 33.1% (1st)
Penalty Kill - 80.8% (17th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Alex Tuch: 29 GP, 10 G, 15 A, 25 PTS
Tage Thompson: 29 GP, 13 G, 10 A, 23 PTS
Josh Doan: 29 GP, 8 G, 12 A, 20 PTS
Edmonton
Connor McDavid: 29 GP, 14 G, 28 A, 42 PTS
Leon Draisaitl: 29 GP, 17 G, 20 A, 37 PTS
Evan Bouchard: 29 GP, 5 G, 22 A, 27 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Alex Lyon (3-6-3, 3.23 GAA, .899 Sv %)
Edmonton – Stuart Skinner (10-8-3, 2.86 GAA, .889 Sv %)
Forwards
Jordan Greenway - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Zach Benson - Josh Norris - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Tyson Kozak
Ex. Josh Dunne
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson - Owen Power
Ex. Zach Metsa
Goaltenders
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)
Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve)
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)
Notes
Tonight’s game marks the fourth game of Buffalo’s first road trip of at least six games and 12 or more days since the team embarked on a seven-game, 12-day trip from March 1 to 12, 2011. The Sabres also played in six consecutive, uninterrupted road contests spanning 10 days from Jan. 14 to 24, 2012. Buffalo played another consecutive road contest in that stretch on Jan. 31, 2012 at Montreal that would have extended the trip to 17 days.
However, the road swing was interrupted by the 2012 NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 29, 2012. The Sabres have earned two straight victories against the Oilers. A win in tonight’s game would give Buffalo its first winning streak of three or more games against Edmonton since Dec. 8, 2019 to Nov. 12, 2021 (three games).
In his last 10 games, Jason Zucker has posted 12 points (5+7). Zucker has recorded 11 points (5+6) in nine games since returning from an illness on Nov. 21.
Josh Norris has posted seven points (2+5) in four games since returning from injury on Dec. 1 vs. Winnipeg, including at least one point in each of those games. A point tonight would give Norris his first point streak of five or more games since Dec. 15 to 23, 2023 (5 games; 5+2). • Josh Doan has notched five points (1+4) in his last five games.
Rasmus Dahlin has recorded four points (1+3) in his last four games, including at least one point in back-to-back contests. On Dec. 3 at Philadelphia, Dahlin surpassed Henrik Tallinder (532 games played with Buffalo) and gained sole possession of 11th place on Buffalo’s all-time list for games played by a defenseman. Dahlin is three games away from surpassing Jerry Korab (537 games played; 10th all-time) and moving into the top 10 on Buffalo’s all-time list.
