Sabres Ex-Files - Central Division

There are a number of former Buffalo Sabres players scattered throughout the NHL, having a varied level of success this season. Periodically, we will check in to see how their players are faring. Today, we start with ex-Sabres playing for the eight teams in the Central Division. The Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues do not have any former Buffalo players currently on their roster, but here are those on the other six clubs.

Colorado

Victor Olofsson - F: After one season in Vegas, the three-time 20-goal scorer signed a one-year deal with the Avalanche and has been providing a solid amount of secondary scoring (6 goals, 11 assists in 27 games).

Dallas

Ilya Lyubushkin - D: The righty blueliner started his career in Arizona, was traded to Toronto, played 68 games for Buffalo in 2022-23, and is now on their fifth NHL club, after stops in Anaheim and a return to the Leafs, before signing with the Stars. In 20 games, Lyubushkin has five assists.

Minnesota

Marcus Johansson, Marcus Foligno - F, Zach Bogosian - D: Johansson has played for seven NHL clubs and is with the Wild for the second time, but at age 35 is on pace to have his best season (8 goals, 12 assists in 27 games) since 2017. Foligno, a Sabres 2009 draft pick, has only two assists in 23 games, while Bogosian, who terminated his contract after six seasons in Buffalo, has one assist in 12 games.

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Guerin Gathering Info On Possible Olympic Options

Nashville

Ryan O’Reilly, Tyson Jost - F: The former Conn Smythe Trophy winner signed with the Predators after being a deadline acquisition by Toronto in 2023, and is currently leading a bad Nashville club in scoring with 21 points ( 9 goals, 12 assists) in 27 games. Jost played two seasons with Buffalo and made a stop in Carolina before joining the Preds this season, where he has four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in 20 games.

Utah

JJ Peterka - F: The Sabres second-leading scorer last season, Peterka is second only to Logan Cooley in goals with 12 and has 21 points for the Mammoth this season. The trade with Buffalo has been salvaged by the success of Josh Doan, but the injured Michael Kesselring was supposed to be the centerpiece of the deal.

Winnipeg

Colin Miller - F, Eric Comrie - G: Miller is in his third season with Winnipeg and is a depth defenseman with no points in 10 games. Comrie has been pressed into a starting role with the Jets due to Connor Hellebuyck’s knee surgery, and he is 5-5-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .897 save %.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo