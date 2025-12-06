Sabres Ex-Files - Metropolitan Division





There are a number of former Buffalo Sabres players scattered throughout the NHL, having a varied level of success this season. Periodically, we will check in to see how their players are faring. Today we start with ex-Sabres playing for the eight teams in the Central Division. The Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals do not have any former Buffalo players currently on their roster, but here are those on the other six clubs.

Carolina

Taylor Hall, Eric Robinson, William Carrier, Mark Jankowski - F: The 34-year-old former Hart Trophy winner is playing for his seventh NHL club and will likely finish out his NHL career in Carolina after signing a three-year extension last April with a no-movement clause. Hall has 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) in 26 games. Robinson, Carrier, and Jankowski each spent one season in Buffalo, and all are serving in depth roles for the Hurricanes. Robinson has five goals in 20 games, while Carrier and Jankowski each have one goal this season.

NY Rangers

Conor Sheary - F, Will Borgen - D: The veteran winger played two seasons with Buffalo before being traded back to Pittsburgh in 2020. After stops in Tampa and Washington, Sheary was signed to a PTO and earned a one-year contract to play for former Pens coach Mike Sullivan. In 26 games as a checking forward, the 33-year-old has six assists. Borgen played parts of two seasons with Buffalo before being claimed by Seattle in the expansion draft. After four seasons with the Kraken, he was traded to Broadway for Kaapo Kakko. In 22 games for the Rangers, the 28-year-old has four points (2 goals, 2 assists).

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Guerin Gathering Info On Possible Olympic Options

Philadelphia

Nicolas Deslauriers - F, Rasmus Ristolainen - D: The veteran enforcer played his first four seasons with Buffalo before stops in Montreal, Anaheim, and Minnesota, before settling in with Philadelphia. The 34-year-old has played primarily on the fourth line for 12 games and has no points and 17 penalty minutes. Ristolainen has been out all season recovering from an upper-body injury, but has been on the ice in recent weeks and is hoping to get back in the Flyers lineup before New Year’s.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo