Sabres World Junior Update - Day 2

The Buffalo Sabres have four prospects participating in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships in Minnesota. Three players for Team USA, who are trying to win their third straight WJC title, and one for Czechia.

Here are how those four players fared on Day 2 of the Tournament:

Adam Kleber(USA) - The big 19-year-old had an excellent outing playing alongside Cole Hutson against Germany on Friday, and had to pick up some of the slack in terms of minutes after Hutson was struck in the head with a shot and stretchered off in the second period against Switzerland on Saturday. Kleber played a team-high 24:41 and 24 shifts in a 2-1 win over the Swiss.

Brodie Ziemer(USA) - The American team captain opened the scoring in the second period with an impressive wrister that beat Swiss goalie Christian Kirsch just under the crossbar. The 19-year-old winger was +2 on the night and had two shots on goal in 15:07.

Luke Osburn(USA) - The Sabres 2024 fourth-round pick, along with Kleber, appeared to pick up most of the slack created by the absence of Hutson. Osburn had four shots on goal and played 20:30 on the night, and depending on Hutson’s prognosis, could be in line to a bigger role and possibly stepping in to quarterback the US power play.

Radim Mrtka(CZE) - The ninth overall pick in 2025 did not play in Czechia’s 7-5 loss to Canada on Friday due to an injury he suffered in a pre-tournament game and sat out Saturday’s 7-2 win over Denmark. The Czechs hopeful they will have Mrtka available on Monday against Finland.

