Kevin Bahl Quietly Becoming a Cornerstone of the Flames’ Defence

Calgary Flames
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Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2026 3:18 PMPublished Nov 6, 2026 3:18 PM
It’s easy to get caught up in the flash and excitement surrounding the Calgary Flames this season. Whether it’s the offensive potential of Zayne Parekh, the goal-scoring touch of Matt Coronato or the personality of Devin Cooley, there have been plenty of reasons for fans to be excited about the direction of the team.
But amid the headlines and highlight-reel moments, one player has quietly established himself as one of Calgary’s most important contributors.
Kevin Bahl might not always grab the attention, but his steady defensive play, physical presence and growing confidence have made him a cornerstone of the Flames’ blue line.
Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images
Bahl joined Calgary on June 19, 2024, when he was acquired from the New Jersey Devils in the trade that sent goaltender Jacob Markstrom the other way. The New Westminster, British Columbia native quickly became an important piece of the defensive group, earning a six-year, $32.1-million contract in 2025, carrying an average annual value of $5.35 million.
So far, the investment has looked like a good one.
At 26, Bahl has taken on a top-pairing role with the Flames and continues to show why the organization sees him as an important part of its future. His game is built around size, defensive awareness and the ability to make life difficult for opposing forwards.
However, there has been another layer to his development this season.
While physicality and defensive responsibility remain his calling cards, Bahl has shown a greater willingness to join the rush, get involved offensively and make plays when opportunities present themselves. He isn’t being asked to become an offensive defenceman, but his willingness to contribute in different areas has made him a more complete player.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Head coach Ryan Huska has been particularly impressed with Bahl’s consistency and the progression of his game.
“I think when you look at his game over the course of the year I think he’s been our most consistent, probably best defenceman night in and night out,” Huska explained.
“He added the physical part to his game last year where he started to become a real physical, harder to play against guy and I think now he understands that when he brings that to the rink every night he’s a difficult guy to play against.”
Huska also pointed to the added confidence Bahl is showing with the puck and his willingness to become more involved in the offensive side of the game.
“Now he’s adding a little bit more offence,” said Huska. “Where he’s looking to join the play and make some plays and I think he’s got a lot of confidence in his game right now.”
For a Flames team looking to establish a stronger identity, having a defenceman who can provide that kind of consistency is important.
Bahl doesn’t necessarily need to be the player making the highlight-reel play or generating headlines after every game. His value comes from the work he does shift after shift, providing stability on the back end while continuing to develop the other areas of his game.
The Flames have plenty of young talent generating excitement, but the importance of having reliable defencemen who can handle difficult assignments shouldn’t be overlooked. Bahl has become exactly that for Calgary.
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