GAME DAY Preview: Calgary Flames @ Chicago Blackhawks (Nov. 18)

The first game of away back-to-backs, the Calgary Flames (5-12-3) face the Chicago Blackhawks (9-5-4).

The Flames came up short in their last game, registering their second shootout loss in as many games they've taken to the shooting competition since winning the first one on opening night.

Their next opponents will be the six-time Stanley Cup champions who shut them out in their last encounter on Nov. 8 in Southern Alberta courtesy of a four-point night by Connor Bedard.

And this team has been going hot since.

Their Points Percentage (.833) and Goals For/Game (3.67) are both ranked fifth and Goals Against/Game (2.33) is ranked slightly below at 12th.

Both their power plays and penalty kill percentages are 50 and 100 (perfect!) respectively, and each is ranked number 1 in the league in their department.

A good thing for Calgary is that they broke the slump and finally got a power play goal in the month of November. However, it did come off a once-in-a-blue moon opportunity of a 6v4 so the long-term issues of the man-advantage still need to be addressed.

Another good thing is the Flames offence put up 11 or more high-danger scoring chances in back-to-back games in even-strength hockey for the first time this season. So, it's clear that they have a plan in place on how to put up quality shots now and not rely on their usual schtick of "puck luck". That should light a fire and inspire hope that the streak continues into Tuesday evening.

There was a trend on the penalty-kill that ended last game, apart from the one mentioned in the last preview that the game against San Jose was the first bout where Calgary registered a regulation win while going on the penalty-kill more than once and not giving up a PP goal.

The other trend that broke was even though the Flames were on the PK just once in this game like those other three regulation games they won (vs Flyers, vs Rangers, vs Blue Jackets), in this one, not only did they give up the goal on said penalty kill, but also lost the game.

So, it seems even giving up one penalty is too costly.

We will add that Calgary's defence has been stout. Since Nov. 8, their Goals Against/Game (2.00) is tied with three other teams for fifth.

Dustin Wolf is confirmed to be the goalie for the Flames. This will be his fourth consecutive start and in those last three games, he has had a combined save percentage of 0.915.

Chicago is expected to turn to the goalie services of Arvid Soderblom. He is relatively unproven compared to the more regular Spencer Knight, although his save percentage of .913 is tied for eighth amongst goalies with an on-ice time of at least 270 minutes. Should the Blackhawks want to go with Knight, he is obviously the go-to option as his save percentage of .924 is tied for third in that list.

Bottom Line

Bedard has been hot. In his past 10 games, he has scored eight goals and 18 points, so Calgary needs to keep a special eye on him. Not that they need to be told twice...

The power play and penalty kill are both number one for Chicago in the span mentioned so best not give the Blackhawks the opportunity of the man-advantage aka play disciplined hockey.

When Calgary finds themselves on the power play, hopefully they are prepared for it.

The Flames need to continue the trend of having 11 or more high-danger scoring chances like they did in both their previous games. "Puck Luck" doesn't cut it in the NHL.

A good game from Wolf is always helpful.