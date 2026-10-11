Three Takeaways From the Flames’ 4-2 Loss to the Ducks

Calgary Flames
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Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2026 10:12 PMPublished Oct 11, 2026 10:12 PM
The Calgary Flames dropped their fifth straight game to open the season, falling 4-2 to the Anaheim Ducks at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night.
At 0-5-0, the Flames are still searching for their first win, but there were some encouraging signs offensively. Calgary scored a pair of quality goals to battle back into the game before Anaheim pulled away in the second period.
The Ducks brought plenty of offensive firepower into Calgary and made the most of their opportunities. Ryan Lacombe opened the scoring on the power play in the first period before Morgan Frost answered with a highlight-reel goal for the Flames.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Matt Coronato set up Frost with a pass that sent the forward in alone on Ville Husso. Frost made a smooth backhand-to-forehand move before tucking the puck into the net to even the score.
Calgary found itself trailing 2-1 in the second period before Coronato picked up his second assist of the night. Working from behind the Anaheim net, he found Aydar Suniev, who wasted little time getting a shot away from a difficult angle to tie the game.
However, the Ducks responded with goals from Ryan Poehling and Nikita Nesterenko in the third period. Those two markers proved to be the difference as Anaheim held on for the win.
Dustin Wolf stopped 24 of 28 shots for Calgary, but the young goaltender remains in search of his first victory of the season.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Three Takeaways
1. Aydar Suniev Scores First NHL Goal
After scoring three goals during the preseason, Aydar Suniev finally found the back of the net in the regular season. The Flames forward scored his first career NHL goal in his second game since being recalled from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.
Suniev showed off his shooting ability and offensive awareness on the play, getting the puck away quickly from a tough angle before Husso could react. It was a positive moment for the young forward as he continues to adjust to the NHL level.
2. Matt Coronato Continues to Produce
Coronato was named the game’s second star after recording two assists against Anaheim. He has been one of Calgary’s more consistent offensive threats through the opening five games, finding ways to create chances even when the results have not always followed.
With two assists on Saturday, Coronato now has three points, one goal and two assists, through five games. As the Flames look to turn their season around, his ability to generate offence will remain important.
3. Dustin Wolf Still Searching for First Win
Wolf remains winless through his first three starts of the season after allowing four goals on 28 shots against Anaheim.
The Flames goaltender has now surrendered 16 goals across those three appearances, posting a 5.42 goals-against average and a .816 save percentage over that span.
Those numbers reflect a difficult opening stretch for both Wolf and the Flames. Calgary will need to find more consistency defensively while giving its goaltender better support as it looks to get into the win column.
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