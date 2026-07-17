5 Biggest Games on the Flames' 2026-27 Schedule

Of course, any Flames matchup against their provincial rival, the Edmonton Oilers, will be special in 2026-27. Despite each franchise going in opposite directions in the standings, these two have hosted legendary battles on Saddledome ice over the decades. This year, the Oilers, along with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, will make their final appearances at The Dome on March 3 and March 23, 2027, marking the end of an era in the Battle of Alberta until the teams relocate to Scotia Place across the street.