On Thursday afternoon, the NHL announced schedules for all 32 teams, giving Calgary Flames fans a chance to look ahead to the 2026-27 season, which will feature 84 games and, of course, the final year of professional hockey at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Earlier on Wednesday, the NHL announced that the Seattle Kraken would be the opponent for the final home opener. With the latest schedule revelation, barring a playoff run, the Vancouver Canucks will be the last visiting team to skate on Saddledome ice.
Of course, those are just two of many games the Flames will battle through between October and April, so today we wanted to give fans a handful of games to circle on their calendars in the coming weeks and months.
5 Biggest Games on the Flames' 2026-27 Schedule
5. October 22, 2026 vs Minnesota Wild
Former Flames forward and alternate captain Blake Coleman will not have long to wait before returning to the Saddledome, as his new team, the Minnesota Wild, visits on October 22. During his five seasons in red, Coleman, a two-time Stanley Cup winner, scored 99 goals and 199 points, serving as a veteran voice for the young prospects now in the lineup. At just 34, he's got another year left on his current deal and will be part of a contender in Minnesota.
4. December 5, 2026 vs Washington Capitals
At first glance, no one would notice or care much that the Washington Capitals were visiting the Saddledome. But with the NHL's all-time goal scorer, Alex Ovechkin, playing another season, his 22nd, this could be one last hurrah for fans to see one of the game's greatest. Surprisingly, only nine of Ovechkin's 929 career goals have come in The Dome, with his first occurring in 2010 and his latest on January 23, 2026.
3. October 1, 2026 vs Seattle Kraken
Obviously, the Flames organization will go out of its way to ensure the ceremonies surrounding the team's final home opener at the Saddledome are special. Although many on social media disagree that the Seattle Kraken will be the visiting team on opening night, the NHL's newest team gets to be a part of history as Calgary ushers in the final season of its 43-year-old building. Surprisingly, Seattle boasts a 5-3-1 record at the Saddledome.
2. March 23, 2027 vs Edmonton Oilers
Of course, any Flames matchup against their provincial rival, the Edmonton Oilers, will be special in 2026-27. Despite each franchise going in opposite directions in the standings, these two have hosted legendary battles on Saddledome ice over the decades. This year, the Oilers, along with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, will make their final appearances at The Dome on March 3 and March 23, 2027, marking the end of an era in the Battle of Alberta until the teams relocate to Scotia Place across the street.
1. April 10, 2027 vs Vancouver Canucks
Besides the longtime rivalry with the Oilers, there's one other Western Canadian team that the Flames have gone to war with for decades, the Canucks. Whether in the regular season or the playoffs, the rivalry runs deep, making Vancouver a fitting opponent for the Saddledome's final game. Historically, the Canucks have struggled in Calgary, posting a 44-68-10-2 record in 124 games. The Flames welcome Vancouver to town for a Boxing Day matchup before the season finale on April 10, 2027.
Which Flames games are you most looking forward to this season, let us know in the comments.