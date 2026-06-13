A Locker Room Favorite Nears The End In Calgary

With free agency looming and no contract extension in sight, Ryan Lomberg’s time in Calgary appears to be winding down after The Hockey News reported back in April that a return was unlikely.
The writing was on the wall in April. Nearly two months later, it looks like the ink has dried.
Ryan Lomberg didn't hide how badly he wanted to stay with the Calgary Flames when the season ended. He talked about loving the city, the organization and the chance to wear the Flaming C. But with free agency fast approaching and no new contract on the horizon, it feels increasingly likely the Stanley Cup champion will be looking for his next team.
"I've been pretty vocal about how much I love Calgary, how much I want to be a part of it, how much I love the people, the organization, all that stuff," Lomberg, who won a Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2024, said during locker cleanout day. "I've enjoyed every day wearing the Flaming C, and I've been proud to be a Calgary Flame. I'm not exactly sure what the future holds, but I'm definitely thankful to be a Calgary Flame and to have been a Calgary Flame."
Lomberg's feelings never seemed to change. He embraced the city from the moment he arrived and carved out a reputation as the type of player who could spark a game with a big hit, an aggressive forecheck or simply relentless energy.
Even as the season was winding down, outside evaluation suggested the outcome was already trending in a different direction. As The Hockey News reported on April 21, Lomberg was viewed as unlikely to return, with Calgary expected to prioritize roster flexibility and younger internal options heading into the offseason.
The Flames, meanwhile, appeared to be heading in another direction.
Lomberg suited up for just two of Calgary's final 19 games as the coaching staff gave extended looks to younger players like Tyson Gross and Aydar Suniev. It wasn't an isolated decision—it was a glimpse into the organization's priorities heading into next season.
General manager Craig Conroy offered a measured response when asked about Lomberg's future at the end of the season.
"We've got to take a couple days because everything is emotional. I'll reflect and see where we think this is going. We have a lot of players under contract right now. When you have players, there needs to be room to play, too."
The message wasn't difficult to read.
Lomberg still brings playoff experience, physicality and the kind of infectious energy every team values, but Calgary appears intent on creating opportunities for its younger players instead of adding another contract to an already crowded roster.
Now, with June nearly halfway over and little indication a new deal is coming, the expectation is becoming harder to ignore. Unless the Flames change course, Lomberg is poised to test the free agent market.
And if this chapter is indeed closing, he’ll leave Calgary having made it clear he never wanted it to end—genuinely embracing the city, valuing his time in the organization, and continuing to push for a way to remain part of the Flames long after his role began to shrink.