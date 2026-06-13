A Locker Room Favorite Nears The End In Calgary

"I've been pretty vocal about how much I love Calgary, how much I want to be a part of it, how much I love the people, the organization, all that stuff," Lomberg, who won a Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2024, said during locker cleanout day. "I've enjoyed every day wearing the Flaming C, and I've been proud to be a Calgary Flame. I'm not exactly sure what the future holds, but I'm definitely thankful to be a Calgary Flame and to have been a Calgary Flame."