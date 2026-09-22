Aydar Suniev Making Early Push for Flames Roster Spot

Aydar Suniev didn’t need much time to make his presence felt this preseason.
The Calgary Flames forward has scored three goals through his first two preseason games, including a highlight-reel individual effort in the Next Gen rookie game against the Edmonton Oilers before finding the back of the net twice in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken.
The goals against Seattle offered a good look at one of the biggest parts of Suniev’s game: his shot.
It’s also an area he spent plenty of time working on during the offseason.
“I was working on my shot all summer, just the little things, and I’m glad it’s paying off,” Suniev told reporters following Sunday’s game.
For a young player trying to make an impression, putting a couple of goals on the board early in the preseason can only help.
Suniev admitted the start has given him some added confidence, while keeping his focus on earning opportunities rather than simply chasing numbers.
“I’m trying to do what I can to help the team, but obviously work on my game too, and I’m glad to score those two goals. It helps me a lot.”
There is still plenty of work for Suniev to do before the Flames finalize their opening-night roster.
Like many young offensive players, his work away from the puck has been an area of emphasis. The coaching staff gave him specific areas to focus on during the offseason, particularly in the defensive zone.
“It was mostly defensive zone, playing without the puck,” Suniev said. “But they also wanted me to continue doing what I can do with the puck and performing in the offensive zone.”
That balance will be important as Suniev looks to turn his offensive ability into a legitimate NHL opportunity.
The Flames selected Suniev 80th overall in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft. The Kazan, Russia product spent most of last season with the Calgary Wranglers, recording 15 goals and 23 points in 55 games during his first full professional campaign.
He has appeared in seven NHL games with Calgary and picked up his first career point with an assist against the Utah Mammoth on April 12.
Now, Suniev is entering camp with a little more experience and a clear opportunity in front of him.
The Flames still have preseason games remaining and there are only so many roster spots available, but his early production has put his name into the conversation.