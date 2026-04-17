Early Returns Positive for Flames Prospect Aydar Suniev

Aydar Suniev is starting to make an impression with the Calgary Flames during his latest call-up from the AHL Wranglers.
The 21-year-old has played five games since being recalled, recording his first NHL point - an assist - on April 12 against the Utah Mammoth. In his most recent outing versus the Colorado Avalanche, Suniev registered four shots on goal and generated multiple quality chances.
He’s been noticeable in limited action. Suniev has shown an ability to get up ice quickly, create opportunities, and hold his own defensively. At 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, he brings size along with a strong shot, giving the Flames another intriguing option up front.
Head coach Ryan Huska has seen progress over the short stint.
“I thought he was dangerous, he had some really good chances for us,” said Huska of Suniev. “He’s a strong man, he’s heavy on the puck. The one thing he does really well is protect the puck and then he gets himself into positions to shoot and his shot is very good.”
Suniev spent most of the season with the Wranglers, where the Flames’ 2023 third-round pick (80th overall) from Kazan, Russia posted 15 goals and 23 points in 55 games in his first professional season.
The foundation is there. For Suniev, it’s now about turning those tools into consistent production at the NHL level, but his early showing has been a positive step.