Bleacher Report Delivers Brutal Reality Check for Flames

Although Lyle Fitzsimmons doesn't go into much detail about Calgary's recent decline, he was wise not to mention the team's inability to score. Last year, the club tied the New York Rangers for the third-worst point total in the NHL and scored just 208 goals, the lowest in the league. If fans were once concerned, the Flames scored 12 fewer goals last year than in 2024-25, when they finished with 220 (29th overall) and missed the playoffs by three regulation wins.