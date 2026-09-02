Bleacher Report Delivers Brutal Reality Check for Flames

Bleacher Report ranks the Flames 31st in its final NHL power rankings of the summer, highlighting the challenges facing Calgary's rebuild.
On Monday, Bleacher Report released its last summer NHL Power Rankings ahead of September, listing the Calgary Flames at No. 31 on its list. Because the organization has spent the past couple of seasons swapping out veterans for younger players and draft capital, the Flames are headed for some dark days before brighter ones emerge.
Although Lyle Fitzsimmons doesn't go into much detail about Calgary's recent decline, he was wise not to mention the team's inability to score. Last year, the club tied the New York Rangers for the third-worst point total in the NHL and scored just 208 goals, the lowest in the league. If fans were once concerned, the Flames scored 12 fewer goals last year than in 2024-25, when they finished with 220 (29th overall) and missed the playoffs by three regulation wins.
After earning 96 points, Calgary didn't even come close to matching that total in 2025-26, barely reaching 77 points and posting its third losing season this decade.
Flames Management Embrace Full Rebuild
The last time the Flames skated in the Stanley Cup playoffs was in 2022, when they lost in the second round to the Edmonton Oilers. The only player remaining from that season's team is captain Mikael Backlund, since stars like Rasmus Andersson and Blake Coleman have moved on to Stanley Cup contenders.
In their place are youngsters who can barely score 20 goals and players who are not top-line skaters on other teams, but now are considered the leaders of a Flames team looking to avoid bottoming out last season at the Saddledome. Although there is a silver lining to winning the top pick at the 2027 NHL Draft, next year's crop of prospects boosts some potential game-breaking forwards.
For the past few years, Craig Conroy has collected top-prospect defensemen to help Dustin Wolf keep the puck out of the net. Now, with many of the team's top prospects getting their shot with the Calgary Wranglers, or in the case of Zayne Parekh, with the Flames, Conroy can turn his attention to rebuilding the top lines.
As much as fans want Calgary to qualify for the playoffs and extend the life of the 43-year-old Saddledome, it's one of the more far-fetched dreams the C of Red could have.
Fitzsimmons didn't sugarcoat the Flames' current state or their position in the NHL hierarchy. Unless Jonathan Huberdeau can turn back time and collect another 115 points, it's going to be a long season for Calgary, just like their provincial neighbors, the Vancouver Canucks. Moreover, the organization would be better off embracing the NHL Draft Lottery race than sneaking into a Wildcard slot and ending up drafting 16th overall while getting swept in the first round.
Whether the Flames outperform their No. 31 ranking will depend on how quickly their young core develops. Until then, the media will likely continue to view Calgary as one of the NHL's weaker rebuilding clubs rather than a playoff contender.