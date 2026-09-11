Calgary Flames Announce Roster for NextGen Showcase vs. Oilers

The Calgary Flames have their group set for Monday’s NextGen showcase against the Edmonton Oilers at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
The roster brings together a mix of young players with NHL experience and some of the organization’s newer additions, giving Flames fans an early look at several players competing for bigger roles heading into the 2026-27 season.
Matvei Gridin is one of the more familiar names in the group.
The 2025 first-round pick appeared in 37 games with Calgary as a rookie last season, recording six goals and 20 points. After getting his first taste of the NHL, Gridin enters this season looking to take another step and push for a larger role offensively.
On the blueline, Abram Wiebe will get another opportunity to show what he can bring. Wiebe joined the Flames organization following his college career at North Dakota and made his NHL debut last season, appearing in four games after arriving in Calgary in the Rasmus Andersson trade.
Then there’s Joe Iginla.
The son of Flames legend and former captain Jarome Iginla will make his first appearance in a Calgary uniform after being selected by the Flames in the third round of the 2026 NHL Draft.
Goaltender Arsenii Sergeev also gives Calgary another player worth watching.
Sergeev made his NHL debut late last season against the Los Angeles Kings, stopping 27 of 28 shots in a 3-1 Flames victory. He is expected to continue his development with the Calgary Wranglers in the American Hockey League this season.
Monday’s game isn’t just about the final score.
For players on the edge of the NHL picture, the NextGen showcase is another chance to make an impression in front of the organization before training camp gets underway.
With the Flames and Oilers sharing the ice at the Saddledome, there should be no shortage of familiar rivalry energy, even with plenty of young faces on both sides.
The Flames and Oilers meet Monday, Sept. 14, at the Scotiabank Saddledome.