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Flames Close Season with 3-1 Win Over Kings

Bryan Wilson
9h
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Bryan Wilson
9h
Updated at Apr 17, 2026, 04:34
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The Calgary Flames closed out the regular season with a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

All eyes were on rookie netminder Arsenii Sergeev, who made his first NHL start and took a solo lap during warmups. He was tested early, facing 10 shots in the opening period, but held his ground to keep the game scoreless through 20 minutes.

© Sergei Belski-Imagn Images© Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

The Flames broke through on the power play early in the second. At 5:21, Matvei Gridin fired a cross-seam pass to Morgan Frost, who got a piece of it in front and redirected it past Anton Forsberg for his 22nd of the season. Matt Coronato picked up the secondary assist to make it 1-0.

Los Angeles answered quickly. Just over a minute later at 6:43, Quinton Byfield found space in front and buried a feed from Trevor Moore past Sergeev. Alex Laferrière also assisted as the game was tied 1-1.

© Sergei Belski-Imagn Images© Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

The difference came in the third. At 6:08, Zayne Parekh created his own lane, spinning off a defender along the wall before stepping in and wiring a wrist shot top corner from distance. His fourth of the year put Calgary back in front 2-1, with assists from Zach Whitecloud and Ryan Strome.

Joel Farabee sealed it late, scoring into the empty net at 19:20 for his 20th of the season, with Strome adding another assist.

Sergeev finished with 27 saves on 28 shots to earn the win in his NHL debut.

© Sergei Belski-Imagn Images© Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Three Takeaways:

Sergeev delivers in debut

The rookie looked composed from the start. He handled early pressure, controlled rebounds well, and made a handful of key saves to settle things down.

Parekh shows his upside

His third-period goal stood out. The poise, creativity, and release were all there. It’s the kind of play that gives a glimpse of what’s ahead.

A classy send-off for Kopitar

The Saddledome crowd acknowledged Kings’ captain Anze Kopitar in what was his final regular season game. A respectful moment for one of the game’s longtime pros.

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