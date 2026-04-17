Flames Close Season with 3-1 Win Over Kings

The Calgary Flames closed out the regular season with a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
All eyes were on rookie netminder Arsenii Sergeev, who made his first NHL start and took a solo lap during warmups. He was tested early, facing 10 shots in the opening period, but held his ground to keep the game scoreless through 20 minutes.
The Flames broke through on the power play early in the second. At 5:21, Matvei Gridin fired a cross-seam pass to Morgan Frost, who got a piece of it in front and redirected it past Anton Forsberg for his 22nd of the season. Matt Coronato picked up the secondary assist to make it 1-0.
Los Angeles answered quickly. Just over a minute later at 6:43, Quinton Byfield found space in front and buried a feed from Trevor Moore past Sergeev. Alex Laferrière also assisted as the game was tied 1-1.
The difference came in the third. At 6:08, Zayne Parekh created his own lane, spinning off a defender along the wall before stepping in and wiring a wrist shot top corner from distance. His fourth of the year put Calgary back in front 2-1, with assists from Zach Whitecloud and Ryan Strome.
Joel Farabee sealed it late, scoring into the empty net at 19:20 for his 20th of the season, with Strome adding another assist.
Sergeev finished with 27 saves on 28 shots to earn the win in his NHL debut.
Three Takeaways:
Sergeev delivers in debut
The rookie looked composed from the start. He handled early pressure, controlled rebounds well, and made a handful of key saves to settle things down.
Parekh shows his upside
His third-period goal stood out. The poise, creativity, and release were all there. It’s the kind of play that gives a glimpse of what’s ahead.
A classy send-off for Kopitar
The Saddledome crowd acknowledged Kings’ captain Anze Kopitar in what was his final regular season game. A respectful moment for one of the game’s longtime pros.