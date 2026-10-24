Calgary Flames Bring Back 2004 Jerseys for Matchup Against Red Wings

The Flames enter the game looking to build on a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Calgary has won three of their last four games and will look to keep that momentum going against a Detroit team coming off a strong offensive performance.The Red Wings defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 in their last outing and have picked up three points during their recent road trip. They will provide another test for a Flames team that has started to find its footing over the past several games.