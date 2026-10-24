Calgary Flames Bring Back 2004 Jerseys for Matchup Against Red Wings

Oct 24, 2026 7:37 PMPublished Oct 24, 2026 7:37 PM
The Calgary Flames will bring back their 2004 jerseys Saturday night when they welcome the Detroit Red Wings to the Scotiabank Saddledome.
The Flames enter the game looking to build on a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Calgary has won three of their last four games and will look to keep that momentum going against a Detroit team coming off a strong offensive performance.The Red Wings defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 in their last outing and have picked up three points during their recent road trip. They will provide another test for a Flames team that has started to find its footing over the past several games.
Devin Cooley is expected to get the start in net for the third straight game after earning back-to-back wins in his two most recent appearances. He will look to continue his strong stretch as the Flames try to make it three straight victories in front of their home crowd.