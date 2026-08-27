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Calgary Flames Invite Alex Nylander to Training Camp on PTO

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Bryan Wilson
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The Calgary Flames are bringing Alex Nylander into the fold.

Nylander has reportedly been invited to Calgary’s upcoming training camp on a professional tryout (PTO), giving the 28-year-old forward an opportunity to earn a contract with the Flames.

The former eighth-overall pick of the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016 NHL Draft is coming off a productive 2023-24 season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. Nylander recorded 23 goals and 53 points in 65 games and played an important role during the Marlies’ Calder Cup championship run.

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Alex Nylander (92) moves the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn ImagesToronto Maple Leafs left wing Alex Nylander (92) moves the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Swedish forward also brings 126 games of NHL experience to Calgary. He has suited up for the Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs, collecting 49 career points on 25 goals and 24 assists.

While his NHL career has yet to match the expectations that accompanied his draft position, Nylander brings plenty of professional pedigree to the Flames’ camp.

Hockey runs deep in the Nylander family.

Alex is the younger brother of Maple Leafs star William Nylander and the son of former NHL forward Michael Nylander. Michael played 920 games during his NHL career, including five seasons with the Flames from 1994-99.

For Calgary, the PTO gives Nylander a chance to compete for an NHL opportunity while adding another experienced forward to the mix heading into training camp.

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