Three Burning Questions Heading Into the Season

The Calgary Flames enter the 2026-27 season with plenty of uncertainty, but also plenty of opportunity. This is a young team still searching for its identity, with several players facing important seasons as the organization continues to build toward the future.
There are no shortage of storylines heading into training camp. Some are obvious, while others could ultimately shape the direction of the season. From a veteran looking to get back to his best, to young players trying to establish themselves as part of the Flames’ long-term plans, these are three questions to watch closely as the season gets underway.
Can Jonathan Huberdeau Find His Game Again?
For the Calgary Flames, few questions carry more weight heading into the season than Jonathan Huberdeau.
The 33-year-old is coming off a frustrating 2025-26 campaign that was limited to just 50 games. He began the season dealing with the effects of a concussion suffered in a preseason collision before eventually returning to the lineup. Huberdeau finished the year with 25 points (10g, 15a), but managed four points (2g, 2a) over his final five games before the Flames shut him down for season-ending hip resurfacing surgery.
It was another difficult chapter for a player whose Calgary tenure has been a far cry from the 115-point season he put together with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22.
Over his four seasons with the Flames, Huberdeau has averaged 48.5 points and 72.75 games per season. Calgary needs more from him offensively, but his impact won’t be measured solely by points.
With a young roster taking another step, Huberdeau’s leadership will also be important. If he can return healthy and rediscover some of his offensive game, it could have a significant impact on the Flames’ season.
Can Connor Zary Break Out?
Not long ago, Connor Zary’s name was at the centre of plenty of trade speculation. That noise has quieted considerably in recent weeks, and for now, there doesn’t appear to be anything imminent.
That leaves an interesting opportunity for Zary.
The 24th overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft finished last season with 12 goals and 25 points in 74 games. The production wasn’t what the Flames would have hoped for, but his usage is an important part of the story. Zary spent much of the season in a checking, fourth-line role rather than playing the top-six minutes he’s capable of handling.
Whether Zary remains in Calgary or ultimately becomes part of a trade, there is still plenty of offensive upside there. A strong training camp, a little more confidence and a bigger opportunity could give him the chance to show what he can really bring.
For a young Flames team looking for internal growth, Zary becoming a legitimate offensive contributor would be a significant development.
What’s the Next Step for Zayne Parekh?
There was plenty to like about Zayne Parekh’s rookie season, but there was also an obvious area that needed work.
The 20-year-old, selected ninth overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, occasionally looked physically overwhelmed against the pace and strength of NHL competition. That’s not necessarily surprising for a young defenceman, but it will be one of the biggest areas to watch as he enters his second season.
Parekh finished with 9 points (4g, 5a) in 37 games, and while the numbers weren’t eye-popping, his offensive game showed noticeable growth as the season progressed. He looked more confident with the puck and increasingly comfortable making plays at the NHL level.
Now comes the next challenge.
Parekh needs to find the balance between the offensive instincts that made him a ninth-overall pick and the physical strength and defensive reliability required to become a dependable NHL defenceman.
A full summer of professional-level training should help. If Parekh can make that adjustment, the Flames could have another important piece of their young core ready to take a significant step forward.