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Calgary Flames Look to Snap Losing Streak Against Ducks

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Bryan Wilson
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Oct 13, 2026 9:24 PM

The Calgary Flames are in Southern California to close out a home-and-home series against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, looking to earn their first win of the season.

Anaheim handed Calgary its fifth straight loss on Saturday, defeating the Flames 4-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary enters Tuesday’s matchup with an 0-5-0 record and will look to turn things around against the same opponent.

Sam Honzek did not travel with the team as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury. He remains week-to-week.

Joel Hanley and Brennan Othmann both practiced with the NHL club Monday morning before the team departed for California.

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Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn ImagesCredit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Dustin Wolf Expected to Start

Dustin Wolf is expected to get the start in goal for Calgary. He enters the game with an 0-3-0 record, a 5.42 goals-against average and a .816 save percentage.

The Flames will need a stronger defensive effort in front of Wolf as they look to snap their losing streak and secure their first victory of the season.

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Projected Flames Lineup vs. Ducks

Based on Monday morning’s practice, here is how Calgary’s lineup could look Tuesday night.

Forwards

Sharangovich – Backlund – Farabee

Suniev – Frost – Coronato

Gridin – Pospisil – Strome

Tsyplakov – Castagna – Klapka

Extra: Othmann

Defence

Bahl – Nemec

Kuznetsov – Whitecloud

Middleton – Parekh

Extra: Hanley

Goaltenders

Wolf

Cooley

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