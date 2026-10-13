Calgary Flames Look to Snap Losing Streak Against Ducks

The Calgary Flames are in Southern California to close out a home-and-home\nseries against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, looking to earn their first\nwin of the season.\n\nAnaheim handed Calgary its fifth straight loss on Saturday, defeating the Flames\n4-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/calgary-flames/game-day/three-takeaways-from-the-flames-4-2-loss-to-the-ducks]\nCalgary enters Tuesday’s matchup with an 0-5-0 record and will look to turn\nthings around against the same opponent.\n\nSam Honzek did not travel with the team as he continues to recover from a\nlower-body injury. He remains week-to-week.\n\nJoel Hanley and Brennan Othmann both practiced with the NHL club Monday morning\nbefore the team departed for California.\n\nCredit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/6deeb4d8-bb2f-452d-895e-bc91b95ee81f.jpeg]\nCredit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images\n\n\nDUSTIN WOLF EXPECTED TO START\n\nDustin Wolf is expected to get the start in goal for Calgary. He enters the game\nwith an 0-3-0 record, a 5.42 goals-against average and a .816 save percentage.\n\nThe Flames will need a stronger defensive effort in front of Wolf as they look\nto snap their losing streak and secure their first victory of the season.\n\n\nPROJECTED FLAMES LINEUP VS. DUCKS\n\nBased on Monday morning’s practice,\n[https://x.com/steinbergyyc/status/2109687588965761354?s=46] here is how\nCalgary’s lineup could look Tuesday night.\n\n\nFORWARDS\n\nSharangovich – Backlund – Farabee\n\nSuniev – Frost – Coronato\n\nGridin – Pospisil – Strome\n\nTsyplakov – Castagna – Klapka\n\nExtra: Othmann\n\n\nDEFENCE\n\nBahl – Nemec\n\nKuznetsov – Whitecloud\n\nMiddleton – Parekh\n\nExtra: Hanley\n\n\nGOALTENDERS\n\nWolf\n\nCooley