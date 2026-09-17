Calgary Flames Reduce Training Camp Roster

The Calgary Flames have trimmed their training camp roster, reassigning seven\nprospects to their respective junior clubs.\n\nThe moves come following Monday night’s 6-1 preseason loss to the Edmonton\nOilers in the NextGen game\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/calgary-flames/latest-news/calgary-flames-rookies-fall-6-1-to-edmonton-oilers-in-nextgen-game]at\nthe Scotiabank Saddledome, as the Flames prepare to open their main training\ncamp later this week.\n\nThe seven players reassigned are:\n\n * Riley Boychuk (LW) - Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)\n * Joe Iginla (RW) - Vancouver Giants (WHL)\n * Simon Katolicky (LW) - Sarnia Sting (OHL)\n * Bode Laylin (D) - Everett Silvertips (WHL)\n * Jakob Leander (D) - Calgary Hitmen (WHL)\n * Brett Olson (C) - Vancouver Giants (WHL)\n * Mace’o Phillips (D) - Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)\n\nWith those seven players heading back to junior, 17 players remain in camp and\nare expected to take part in the Flames’ main training camp activities beginning\nthis week.\n\nThe roster will continue to take shape as Calgary’s coaching staff and\nmanagement work through the next stage of preseason evaluations.