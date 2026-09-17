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Calgary Flames Reduce Training Camp Roster

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Bryan Wilson
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Sep 17, 2026 2:29 PM

The Calgary Flames have trimmed their training camp roster, reassigning seven prospects to their respective junior clubs.

The moves come following Monday night’s 6-1 preseason loss to the Edmonton Oilers in the NextGen game at the Scotiabank Saddledome, as the Flames prepare to open their main training camp later this week.

The seven players reassigned are:

  • Riley Boychuk (LW) - Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)
  • Joe Iginla (RW) - Vancouver Giants (WHL)
  • Simon Katolicky (LW) - Sarnia Sting (OHL)
  • Bode Laylin (D) - Everett Silvertips (WHL)
  • Jakob Leander (D) - Calgary Hitmen (WHL)
  • Brett Olson (C) - Vancouver Giants (WHL)
  • Mace’o Phillips (D) - Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)
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With those seven players heading back to junior, 17 players remain in camp and are expected to take part in the Flames’ main training camp activities beginning this week.

The roster will continue to take shape as Calgary’s coaching staff and management work through the next stage of preseason evaluations.

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