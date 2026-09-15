Calgary Flames Rookies Fall 6-1 to Edmonton Oilers in NextGen Game
The Calgary Flames’ rookies got their first taste of game action at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday night, hosting the Edmonton Oilers in the NextGen showcase.
The Oilers controlled the game offensively and came away with a 6-1 victory, while the Flames got a chance to put several of their young prospects in a game setting in front of a home crowd.
Edmonton opened the scoring on the power play in the first period.
Quinn Hutson walked into the high slot and ripped a wrist shot blocker side past Flames goaltender Arsenii Sergeev to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead.
The opening period also featured some physicality, with Maceo Phillips dropping the gloves with Weston Cameron in a spirited bout. Phillips ultimately came away with the takedown.
The Oilers added to their lead late in the opening frame. Zach Bookman sent a shot toward the net from the blue line that bounced in front of Sergeev before finding its way through the goaltender’s pads to make it 2-0.
It was a difficult one for Sergeev, who likely would have wanted another look at the goal.
The Flames finished the opening 20 minutes trailing 2-0, with Edmonton holding a narrow 7-6 edge in shots.
Calgary had a couple of good opportunities early in the second half of the game, but Edmonton eventually extended its advantage.
With Kirill Zarubin taking over in net for Sergeev midway through the game as scheduled, a bouncing puck found its way into the crease. Caden Harvey was quick to react, swatting the loose puck past Zarubin to make it 3-0.
The Oilers then added another on the power play. Edmonton moved the puck quickly around the Flames penalty kill before a tic-tac-toe sequence ended with Isaac Howard redirecting the puck into the net, giving the Oilers a four-goal cushion.
The Flames finally got on the board at 8:55 of the third period.
Aydar Suniev created the opportunity himself, slipping past an Oilers defender before cutting to the forehand and tucking the puck past Samuel Jonsson. Tyson Gross picked up the assist on Suniev’s goal.
Calgary couldn’t find another one, however, and Edmonton added an empty-net goal and another late tally from Kyle Heger to close out the 6-1 victory.
Despite the final score, the NextGen game provided an important opportunity for several Flames prospects to get their first game action ahead of the preseason and make an impression as the organization evaluates its young players.
Three Takeaways
Castagna strong in the faceoff circle
Jonathan Castagna stood out on the draws, particularly in the offensive zone. Winning possession off the faceoff created immediate scoring opportunities, and Castagna consistently gave the Flames a chance to start with the puck.
Iginla wears No. 88
Joe Iginla suited up for the Flames wearing No. 88, the same number his father, Jarome Iginla, wore during his time with the Los Angeles Kings. It’s a small detail, but one that didn’t go unnoticed on a night where the younger Iginla made his Saddledome debut with the Flames organization.
Gridin creates opportunities
Matvei Gridin was one of the Flames players who consistently found ways to generate offence. He created multiple quality chances, while his passing was firm and crisp throughout the game.
There was a level of poise to Gridin’s game that made him look like a more established presence than many of the players on the ice.