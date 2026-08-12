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Calgary Flames Return to QR Calgary 770AM in Five-Year Radio Partnership

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Bryan Wilson
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The Calgary Flames are heading back to the radio.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and Corus Entertainment Inc. announced on Wednesday a new five-year partnership that will bring every Flames home and road games to QR Calgary 770AM.

The deal gives Flames fans a dedicated radio home for live game coverage throughout the upcoming season and the next five years, keeping the team accessible wherever fans are listening.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Calgary Flames back home – as the station that broadcast the Stanley Cup-winning team’s games in 1989, this is an incredibly special time for QR Calgary 770AM,” said Tammy Cole, Vice President Audio, Corus Entertainment.

“This partnership represents a full circle moment, and we’re proud to build on our shared history while creating a new chapter for fans as they continue to follow and support their team for years to come.”

The announcement comes just weeks after the closure of Sportsnet 960 The Fan was officially confirmed, leaving Flames fans without their longtime radio home.

Now, the Flames are returning to a familiar place.

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