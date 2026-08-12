Calgary Flames Return to QR Calgary 770AM in Five-Year Radio Partnership

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and Corus Entertainment Inc. announced on Wednesday a new five-year partnership that will bring every Flames home and road games to QR Calgary 770AM.
The deal gives Flames fans a dedicated radio home for live game coverage throughout the upcoming season and the next five years, keeping the team accessible wherever fans are listening.
“This partnership represents a full circle moment, and we’re proud to build on our shared history while creating a new chapter for fans as they continue to follow and support their team for years to come.”