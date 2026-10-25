Calgary Flames Take Down Red Wings 4-1 for Third Straight Win

Calgary Flames
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Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2026 4:45 AMPublished Oct 25, 2026 4:45 AM
The Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to three games with a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Wearing their 2004 tribute jerseys, the Flames delivered a performance that fit the occasion, earning their first win over Detroit since 2022 while continuing to build some momentum.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Calgary opened the scoring late in the first period when Adam Klapka worked the puck out of the corner and found Joel Farabee in front. Farabee made no mistake, one-timing the pass past Detroit goaltender John Gibson to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.
Detroit responded early in the second period. Following an offensive-zone faceoff, Andrew Copp found a loose puck in the scramble and swatted it through Devin Cooley’s legs to tie the game at one.
The Flames regained the lead on the power play, with rookie defenceman Zayne Parekh making his mark. Parekh fired a wrist shot from the blue line that found its way past Gibson off a deflection off the goaltender’s pad, giving Calgary a 2-1 advantage with his first goal of the season.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Ryan Strome extended the lead shortly afterward. Morgan Frost found Strome in the middle of the ice, and the veteran forward snapped a shot past Gibson to make it 3-1.
Calgary wasn’t finished. Late in the second period, Matvei Gridin capped off another successful power play by one-timing a pass from Farabee into the net. The goal gave the Flames a three-goal cushion heading into the third period.
With the special teams delivering and Cooley continuing to find ways to win, Calgary took care of business in the final frame to secure its third consecutive victory.
Three Takeaways
1. The power play delivered when it mattered
Calgary went 2-for-2 with the man advantage, getting goals from two of its young players in Parekh and Gridin. Both goals helped swing the momentum in the Flames’ favour, and the ability to capitalize on special teams continues to be an encouraging sign. If Calgary can consistently get this kind of production from its power play, it will give the team another reliable way to win games.
2. Cooley keeps stacking wins
Devin Cooley picked up his third consecutive victory between the pipes. He wasn’t overly tested against Detroit, but he remained composed and gave the Flames a steady presence in net. Goaltending isn’t always about making highlight-reel saves. Sometimes, it’s about keeping things simple, making the stops you’re supposed to make and allowing the team in front of you to play with confidence. Cooley continues to do that.
3. Farabee leads the offensive charge
Farabee finished with a goal and two assists for a three-point night, providing one of his strongest offensive performances in a Flames uniform. He opened the scoring, set up Gridin’s power-play goal and played a key role in Calgary’s offensive attack. His ability to contribute as both a finisher and a playmaker gives the Flames another valuable option as they look to keep their momentum going.
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