Calgary Flames Top Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in OT Win

The Calgary Flames defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in overtime on Sunday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Calgary turned to Devin Cooley between the pipes, and he was busy from the opening minutes as Tampa Bay pushed the pace early. The night also marked the NHL debut of Tyson Gross, recently signed out of the NCAA, who slotted in alongside Martin Pospisil and Adam Klapka.
Tampa Bay opened the scoring at 7:25 of the first period when Ryan McDonagh found space in the high slot and snapped a wrist shot through traffic and past Cooley. Brayden Point, a Calgary native, picked up an assist, along with Gage Goncalves, giving the Lightning a 1–0 lead.
The Flames responded late in the opening frame. At 16:25, Yegor Sharangovich worked the puck free along the boards and sent it up to Victor Olofsson, who ripped a wrist shot under the crossbar past Jonas Johansson to tie it. Zach Whitecloud added the secondary assist.
Moments later, on the very next shift (16:52), Calgary struck again. Morgan Frost buried his team-leading 17th of the season, wiring another shot high glove side on Johansson to make it 2–1. Matt Coronato picked up the helper.
The Flames extended their lead in the second period. At 8:28, Blake Coleman set up Mikael Backlund, who stepped into a slap shot from the top of the circle and beat Johansson cleanly upstairs for his 16th of the year. Hunter Brzustewicz also earned an assist as Calgary moved ahead 3–1.
Tampa Bay pushed back midway through the period. Following a scramble in front, Nikita Kucherov slid the puck to Darren Raddysh at the point, and his shot found its way through Cooley to cut the lead to 3–2 at 11:47. J.J. Moser recorded the second assist, while Kucherov continued his dominant stretch, now with 13 points (6g,7a) over his last four games.
Calgary appeared to restore its two-goal cushion late in the second when Backlund and Coleman connected again, but the goal was overturned after an offside challenge, keeping it a one-goal game heading into the third.
The Lightning found the equalizer at 15:40 of the final frame. Pontus Holmberg took a feed from Yanni Gourde and lifted the puck over Cooley to tie the game 3–3 and force overtime.
It didn’t take long to end it.
On the opening shift of overtime, Ryan Strome took a pass from Matvei Gridin and slipped it past Johansson to seal the win.
Frost finding his touch
Frost continued to lead the way offensively, scoring his 17th of the season and adding to a strong recent stretch with three goals in his last four games.
Targeting the same spot
Calgary’s shooters consistently beat Johansson high glove side, with multiple goals finding nearly identical placement—an approach that clearly paid off.
Coronato producing again
After a lengthy dry spell, Coronato is back contributing, recording four points (two goals, two assists) over his last four games and showing renewed confidence offensively.