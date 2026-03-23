Calgary Flames Top Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in OT Win

Tampa Bay pushed back midway through the period. Following a scramble in front, Nikita Kucherov slid the puck to Darren Raddysh at the point, and his shot found its way through Cooley to cut the lead to 3–2 at 11:47. J.J. Moser recorded the second assist, while Kucherov continued his dominant stretch, now with 13 points (6g,7a) over his last four games.