The Curious Case of Matt Coronato

What’s up with Matt Coronato?
Coronato is currently mired in a 13-game goal drought, his longest dry spell of the season. During that stretch he’s managed just two assists. For a player known primarily for his scoring touch, it’s the kind of stretch that naturally raises eyebrows.
If you watch his games closely, it doesn’t look like a player who has disappeared offensively. He’s engaged, skating hard, generating shots, and finding scoring areas. But the results simply aren’t coming.
Yet the numbers beneath the surface tell a different story.
Coronato may not be filling the net lately, but many of the indicators that usually lead to offensive success are still very much there.
The 23-year-old currently sits with 14 goals and 30 points in 64 games for the Calgary Flames, tied for second on the team in goals and tied for third in overall scoring. For a club that has struggled to generate offence consistently this season, those totals remain meaningful contributions.
Still, the conversation around Coronato comes down to expectations. When the season began, there was plenty of belief that his elite shot and natural scoring instincts could push him toward the 30-goal range, perhaps even higher if everything aligned.
The talent to reach that level hasn’t disappeared.
One of the clearest indicators that Coronato is doing many of the right things is his shot volume. He ranks in the 92nd percentile league-wide in total shots, firing 160 pucks on net so far this season.
That’s exactly what you want from a shooter.
The Flames selected Coronato 13th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft because of that ability to create offence and finish plays. Players who consistently generate that many shot attempts are typically the ones who produce goals in bunches over time.
At the moment, the conversion rate hasn’t matched the opportunity. Coronato’s shooting percentage sits at 8.8 percent, a number that sits lower than what players with his release often maintain over a full season.
But the volume is there, and volume tends to win out in the long run.
Another encouraging sign is how active Coronato has been away from the puck.
Tracking data shows he’s skating 3.36 miles per game, placing him in the 70th percentile league-wide in distance covered. His maximum skating speed of 22.68 miles per hour ranks in the 74th percentile, reinforcing the idea that he’s consistently moving his feet and pushing the pace.
Those numbers point to a player who is heavily involved in the play rather than waiting for chances to come to him.
He’s also spending 43.5 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, slightly above the league average of 42.4 percent. Even more importantly, a large portion of his shot attempts are coming from high-danger areas — the slot and directly in front of the net.
That’s the territory goal scorers live in.
Even with the recent scoring drought, Coronato has delivered in several important situations this season.
He leads the Flames with six power-play goals and is tied for the team lead with three game-winning goals. Those are impactful moments that speak to his ability to capitalize when the opportunity is there.
His overall role in the Flames’ offense remains significant.
The organization clearly believes in what Coronato brings to the lineup. In May of 2025, the Greenlawn, New York native signed a seven-year, $45.5 million contract extension with Calgary, carrying an annual cap hit of $6.5 million through the 2031–32 season.
That deal reflects the confidence the Flames have in his ability to be a core offensive piece moving forward.
It’s also important to consider the broader environment around him. Calgary currently sits last in the NHL in goals per game at 2.48, meaning offence has been difficult to come by throughout the lineup.
Coronato is, by nature, a shooter. Players with that profile tend to benefit from playing alongside playmakers who can consistently find them in dangerous areas. As the Flames continue to shape their forward combinations, that chemistry will play an important role in unlocking more offence.
When you step back and look at the full picture, Coronato’s season isn’t defined by what hasn’t happened — it’s defined by the foundation he continues to build each night.
He’s generating a high volume of shots.
He’s skating well and staying engaged in the play.
He’s getting to the most dangerous areas of the ice.
Those elements usually lead to goals.
For now, the totals may not fully reflect the work being done beneath the surface. But if the current patterns continue, it wouldn’t be surprising to see those results start to show up on the scoresheet sooner rather than later.
Because when a player with Matt Coronato’s shot keeps putting himself in the right spots, the numbers have a way of catching up.