Calgary Flames Trade Speculation Heats Up Post-Olympics

With the Olympic break now over, the NHL trade market is about to heat up — and for the Calgary Flames, the timing couldn’t be more critical. Sitting 29th in the league with a 23-27-6 record and 52 points, the Flames are officially in rebuild mode, signaling a willingness to move veteran assets as the March 6 trade deadline approaches.
The team’s recent trade of pending UFA Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights made it clear: Calgary is looking ahead, and more roster changes are likely. With their next game scheduled for February 26 against the San Jose Sharks, Flames fans are already asking which familiar faces might be on the move.
Blake Coleman: The Glue Guy Everyone Wants
Blake Coleman is perhaps the most obvious candidate. A two-time Stanley Cup champion, Coleman brings versatility, defensive responsibility, leadership, and offensive upside — the kind of player that fits seamlessly into almost any contending lineup.
Through 44 games this season, Coleman leads Calgary in goals with 13 and has contributed 21 points overall. He has been key in all situations, including special teams, and has consistently set a standard with his work ethic and competitiveness.
Coleman was placed on long-term injured reserve on January 13 and later shut down for the Olympic break. While the move was precautionary, speculation is rampant that the Flames may be positioning him for a trade. If so, his departure would leave a noticeable void in Calgary’s locker room.
Potential destinations: Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning
Nazem Kadri: Leadership With a Price
Nazem Kadri has reportedly expressed openness to waiving his no-trade clause to join a contender. Despite a dip in production this season, Kadri remains Calgary’s leading scorer with 39 points in 56 games. He also brings leadership and a Stanley Cup pedigree from his time with the Colorado Avalanche.
However, at age 35, his minus-24 rating and a $7 million annual cap hit with three years remaining on his contract could make some teams hesitant. Salary retention by Calgary could make a deal more feasible, especially for teams looking to add depth and veteran experience.
Potential destinations: Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota Wild
Mackenzie Weegar: Experience and Minutes on the Move
Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar has had a challenging season, posting 20 points and a -32 rating — the worst in the NHL. Still, he brings experience, plays big minutes, blocks shots, kills penalties, and could provide defensive depth for teams in the playoff hunt.
Weegar would need to waive his no-movement clause to be traded, and a hometown landing spot with the Ottawa Senators could be the incentive. Other teams in need of a steady, veteran blueliner, such as the Detroit Red Wings, might also be interested.
Potential destinations: Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings