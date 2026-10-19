Calgary Flames Upset Stanley Cup Champion Hurricanes 3-2: Three Takeaways

Frost added an assist in the third period, setting up Yegor Sharangovich for a one-timer at 15:32. Sharangovich's second goal of the season proved to be the winner as Calgary held on for the 3-2 victory.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Three Takeaways
1. Timely offence delivers
The Flames found their scoring touch when it mattered most. Gridin scored his first goal of the season, Frost converted on the power play, and Sharangovich finished off a crisp setup from Frost late in the third. Calgary capitalized on key opportunities against one of the league's toughest teams.
2. Cooley comes up big
Cooley finished with 34 saves on 36 shots, keeping Calgary in the game through Carolina's early pressure. His strong first period gave the Flames time to find their offence, and his performance proved crucial in a one-goal win.
Calgary recorded 16 blocked shots, showing a willingness to get in shooting lanes and limit Carolina's opportunities. The Hurricanes still generated plenty of pressure, but the Flames' defensive commitment helped them close out an important win.