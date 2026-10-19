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Calgary Flames Upset Stanley Cup Champion Hurricanes 3-2: Three Takeaways

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Bryan Wilson
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Oct 19, 2026 2:51 AM

The Calgary Flames picked up a statement win on Sunday night, defeating the reigning Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Carolina entered the game riding a seven-game winning streak and a perfect 5-0-0 road record. Former Flame Mark Jankowski was also riding a six-game goal streak.

Devin Cooley turned aside 14 shots in a scoreless first period before the Hurricanes opened the scoring at 6:09 of the second. Jesperi Kotkaniemi buried a rebound to give Carolina a 1-0 lead.

Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn ImagesCredit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

The Flames responded late in the period. Matvei Gridin scored his first goal of the season at 18:30, with assists from Matt Coronato and Mikael Backlund.

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Calgary took the lead on the power play just over a minute later. Zayne Parekh set up Morgan Frost at 19:39, but Jalen Chatfield tied the game at 2-2 just 17 seconds later.

Frost added an assist  in the third period, setting up Yegor Sharangovich for a one-timer at 15:32. Sharangovich's second goal of the season proved to be the winner as Calgary held on for the 3-2 victory.

Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn ImagesCredit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Three Takeaways

1. Timely offence delivers

The Flames found their scoring touch when it mattered most. Gridin scored his first goal of the season, Frost converted on the power play, and Sharangovich finished off a crisp setup from Frost late in the third. Calgary capitalized on key opportunities against one of the league's toughest teams.

2. Cooley comes up big

Cooley finished with 34 saves on 36 shots, keeping Calgary in the game through Carolina's early pressure. His strong first period gave the Flames time to find their offence, and his performance proved crucial in a one-goal win.

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3. Shot blocking makes a difference

Calgary recorded 16 blocked shots, showing a willingness to get in shooting lanes and limit Carolina's opportunities. The Hurricanes still generated plenty of pressure, but the Flames' defensive commitment helped them close out an important win.

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