Flames Face Tough Test Against Red-Hot Hurricanes

Oct 18, 2026 7:52 PMPublished Oct 18, 2026 7:52 PM
The Calgary Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday night to host the reigning Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.
Calgary (1-6-0) is looking to get back on track after dropping its most recent game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Flames picked up their first win of the season against the Anaheim Ducks during their recent road trip, but consistency remains a challenge as they look to turn things around at home.
Brennan Othmann is projected to draw back into the forward group, giving Calgary another option up front. His opportunity will be to make an impact and help provide a spark against a difficult opponent.
3. Cooley gets the call
With Devin Cooley expected to start, the Flames will look for a strong performance between the pipes. Carolina’s recent run makes goaltending an important factor, particularly if Calgary struggles to control the pace of play.