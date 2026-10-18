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Flames Face Tough Test Against Red-Hot Hurricanes

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Bryan Wilson
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Oct 18, 2026 7:52 PM

The Calgary Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday night to host the reigning Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.

Calgary (1-6-0) is looking to get back on track after dropping its most recent game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Flames picked up their first win of the season against the Anaheim Ducks during their recent road trip, but consistency remains a challenge as they look to turn things around at home.

Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn ImagesCredit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes present a tough test. Carolina enters Calgary with a 7-1-1 record and riding a seven-game winning streak. The Flames will need a much more complete effort to slow down one of the league’s hottest teams.

Devin Cooley is expected to get the start in net for Calgary, while Brennan Othmann is expected to draw back into the lineup.

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Flames Projected Lines

According to Pat Steinberg following Sunday’s morning skate, here is how the Flames are expected to line up against Carolina.

Forwards

Farabee-Backlund-Coronato

Suniev-Frost-Sharangovich

Gridin-Pospisil-Strome

Othmann-Castagna-Klapka

Defence 

Bahl-Nemec

Middleton-Whitecloud

Kuznetsov-Parekh

Goaltenders 

Cooley (starter)

Wolf

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Three Things to Watch

1. Can the Flames build on their first win?

Calgary finally got into the win column against Anaheim, but the loss to Vegas showed there is still work to do. Facing a surging Carolina team will be another significant test for a Flames group looking to find some consistency.

2. Othmann returns to the lineup

Brennan Othmann is projected to draw back into the forward group, giving Calgary another option up front. His opportunity will be to make an impact and help provide a spark against a difficult opponent.

3. Cooley gets the call

With Devin Cooley expected to start, the Flames will look for a strong performance between the pipes. Carolina’s recent run makes goaltending an important factor, particularly if Calgary struggles to control the pace of play.

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