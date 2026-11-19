Calgary Flames
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Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2026 7:16 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 7:16 PM
Updated Nov 20, 2026 12:28 AM
The Calgary Flames return home Thursday night looking to build on their latest win when they welcome the Minnesota Wild to the Scotiabank Saddledome.
The Flames are coming off a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks, closing out their three-game California road trip on a positive note. Jonathan Castagna scored twice, including his first career NHL goal, while Simon Nemec also found the back of the net for his first goal since joining Calgary. Dustin Wolf turned in another strong performance against his hometown team, improving his career record against San Jose to 12-2-0.
Thursday’s matchup presents a much different challenge.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Minnesota enters the contest sitting second overall in the NHL with a 16-3-4 record and 36 points. The Wild have been one of the league’s most consistent teams, picking up at least a point in 10 consecutive games (8-0-2) and avoiding a regulation loss during that stretch.
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The Wild are led offensively by Kirill Kaprizov, who continues to put together an impressive season. Kaprizov ranks third in the NHL with 40 points and 17 goals, making him one of the biggest threats the Flames will need to contain. Former Flames forward Blake Coleman also returns to the Saddledome for the second time since joining Minnesota.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
For Calgary, the challenge is finding a way to slow down a Minnesota team that has been difficult to beat lately. The Flames currently sit at 10-11-1 with 21 points, closing in on the .500 mark as they look to build some consistency heading into the next stretch of the season.
There is, however, reason for optimism.
The Flames handed Minnesota one of its three regulation losses earlier this season, earning a 2-1 victory at the Saddledome back in October. That game also marked the last time the Wild lost in regulation, making Thursday’s rematch an opportunity for Calgary to prove it can compete with one of the NHL’s top teams.
Dustin Wolf is expected to get the start in goal for the Flames after helping lead the team to victory in San Jose. Calgary will need another strong performance from its young netminder against a Minnesota offence that has been producing consistently.
Credit: Brett Holmes-Imagn Images
Projected Flames lineup
Here is how the Flames are expected to line up against the Wild on Thursday night.
Forwards
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome
Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka
Maksim Tsyplakov - Jonathan Castagna - Aydar Suniev
Defence
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
Goaltenders
Dustin Wolf (starter)
Devin Cooley
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