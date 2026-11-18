Calgary Flames
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Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2026 5:48 AMPublished Nov 18, 2026 5:48 AM
The Calgary Flames wrapped up their three-game California road trip with a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.
Dustin Wolf got the start between the pipes for Calgary, carrying a 3-1-1 record over his previous five starts.
San Jose opened the scoring early, capitalizing on the power play at 3:53 of the first period. With the Sharks generating pressure around the Calgary net, Mason Marchment found Adam Gaudette at the side of the goal, where he tapped the puck past Wolf to give the home team a 1-0 lead.
Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Flames responded just over a minute later.
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At 5:09, Mikael Backlund chipped the puck up the boards and into the neutral zone, finding a streaking Matt Coronato. Coronato executed a give-and-go with Joel Farabee before finishing the passing play with a shot past Yaroslav Askarov to tie the game 1-1.
Calgary took its first lead late in the opening period. A strong forecheck and sustained offensive-zone pressure created an opportunity in front, where Martin Pospisil sent a no-look backhand past Askarov and off the post before finding the back of the net at 19:22. Yan Kuznetsov and Zayne Parekh picked up the assists.
The Flames carried that momentum into the second period, adding to their lead just 1:19 in on the power play.
Adam Klapka worked the puck back to the blue line, where Simon Nemec walked in and fired a wrist shot past Askarov for his first goal as a member of the Flames. Ryan Strome picked up the secondary assist as Calgary extended its lead to 3-1.
Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In the third period, Calgary added another first.
Jonathan Costagna battled his way to the front of the net, and when Aydar Suniev’s shot was stopped, the rebound popped into the air. Costagna stayed with the play and batted the puck out of the air and past Askarov for his first career NHL goal, making it 4-1.
The Sharks made things interesting with just over five minutes remaining, pulling Askarov in the powerplay for a six-on-four advantage. After moving the puck around the offensive zone, San Jose sent it toward the net, where it deflected off Mason Marchment and past Wolf to cut the deficit to 4-2.
Costagna put the game away with his second goal of the night, finding the empty net to secure the 5-2 victory. Pospisil and Strome recorded the assists.
Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Three Takeaways
1. Coronato gets back on the scoresheet
Matt Coronato notched his fifth goal with his first-period marker against San Jose. The young forward continues to be one of Calgary’s top offensive contributors, sitting second on the team in scoring with 16 points (5G, 11A) through 22 games this season.
2. A couple of firsts for Nemec and Costagna
It was a night of milestones for the Flames. Simon Nemec scored his first goal of the season and his first since joining Calgary, while Costagna recorded his first career NHL goal before adding a second later in the contest. Both provided a boost to a Flames offence that finished with five goals.
3. Wolf continues to own the Sharks
Dustin Wolf added another win against his hometown team, improving his career record against San Jose to 12-2-0. He turned aside 21 shots in the victory as Calgary closed out its California road trip on a winning note.
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