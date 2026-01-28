Confidence Growing for Zayne Parekh During AHL Conditioning Assignment

Zayne Parekh’s conditioning stint with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers has looked every bit like a confidence reset.
In three games with the Wranglers, the 19-year-old defenceman has produced four points — two goals and two assists — while logging heavier minutes and showcasing the offensive instincts that made him a top-ten draft pick. His shot has been noticeable, his puck touches frequent, and the overall body of work suggests a player beginning to settle into the pro game.
With the stint expected to conclude this weekend, Parekh is slated to rejoin the Flames, though questions remain about how — and when — he fits back into the NHL lineup.
While the offensive upside has never been in doubt, concerns surrounding Parekh’s strength, size, and defensive consistency persist. Those questions aren’t rooted in long-term projection — he has plenty of time to develop physically — but rather in durability. Multiple injuries this season stemming from physical contact have limited his ability to find rhythm at the NHL level.
Like most young defencemen, his defensive game remains a work in progress. The offensive flashes, however, have been undeniable during his time with the Wranglers.
After a two-goal performance against Laval on Monday, Parekh spoke candidly about his progress and growing confidence.
“I’m feeling really good about my game, especially with the puck right now,” said Parekh.
The adjustment back to pro hockey following the World Junior Championships has been a key part of that progress.
“Just getting used to the speed, obviously it’s not NHL speed but it’s a lot faster than junior hockey so it’s a good jump for me,” he said. “It’s a step in the right direction and I’m really enjoying it.”
That comfort level appears to be translating into confidence — something Parekh lacked earlier in the season with the Flames. The conditioning stint has offered him a chance to reset mentally, play through mistakes, and focus on incremental improvement rather than immediate results.
“Just keep getting better, I think that’s been the change in mindset for me over the last couple weeks,” Parekh said. “It’s going to take a little bit for me to get my game in the NHL but as long as I continue to get a little bit better each day…I think I’m going to get there eventually. It’s going to take some time but I’ve just got to trust in the process and have a little belief in myself and that’s starting to come.”
Parekh was loaned to the Wranglers following the 2026 World Junior Championships, where he helped Team Canada capture a bronze medal. He also made history at the tournament, setting a new Canadian record for points by a defenceman with 13 (six goals, seven assists) in seven games.
What happens next remains unclear. Do the Flames keep him out of the lineup until after the Olympic break? Does he get a handful of games beforehand? Calgary’s blue line is crowded, meaning roster movement would be required to create space. Still, it’s clear where Parekh’s long-term development needs to continue — at the NHL level.
The Nobleton, ON native was selected ninth overall by the Flames in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft, following a record-shattering junior career with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit. Parekh posted back-to-back 30-goal seasons, a feat previously achieved only by Hall of Famer Bobby Orr among OHL/OHA defencemen. His 2024 season saw him record 33 goals and 74 assists for 107 points in 61 games, earning both the Max Kaminsky Trophy as OHL Defenceman of the Year and CHL Defenceman of the Year honours.
For now, the focus is simple: continued growth, steady confidence, and trusting that the process will carry him where he ultimately belongs.