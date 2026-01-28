Confidence Growing for Zayne Parekh During AHL Conditioning Assignment

“Just keep getting better, I think that’s been the change in mindset for me over the last couple weeks,” Parekh said. “It’s going to take a little bit for me to get my game in the NHL but as long as I continue to get a little bit better each day…I think I’m going to get there eventually. It’s going to take some time but I’ve just got to trust in the process and have a little belief in myself and that’s starting to come.”