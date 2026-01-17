Roster Moves: Flames Recall Gridin, Assign Parekh, Stromgren

Gridin earns another NHL opportunity following an impressive rookie campaign in the American Hockey League. The 19-year-old was recently named to the AHL All-Star Team and has been one of the Wranglers’ most consistent offensive contributors, posting 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points in 32 games, along with a plus-6 rating. Gridin also made an early impression at the NHL level, scoring in his Flames debut on opening night against the Edmonton Oilers. He has one goal in four games with the Flames this season.