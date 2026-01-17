Roster Moves: Flames Recall Gridin, Assign Parekh, Stromgren

The Calgary Flames made a series of roster moves Saturday, shuffling personnel between the NHL club and their AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers.
Forward Matvei Gridin was recalled from the Wranglers, while William Strömgren was reassigned back to the AHL. In addition, defenceman Zayne Parekh was sent to the Wranglers on a conditioning loan as he works his way back from injury.
Gridin earns another NHL opportunity following an impressive rookie campaign in the American Hockey League. The 19-year-old was recently named to the AHL All-Star Team and has been one of the Wranglers’ most consistent offensive contributors, posting 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points in 32 games, along with a plus-6 rating. Gridin also made an early impression at the NHL level, scoring in his Flames debut on opening night against the Edmonton Oilers. He has one goal in four games with the Flames this season.
Parekh, meanwhile, heads to the AHL after missing time due to an upper-body injury sustained following the World Junior Championship, where he helped Canada capture a bronze medal. The Flames had listed the blueliner as day-to-day after the tournament. His conditioning assignment can last up to 14 days.
Strömgren returns to the Wranglers after a brief stint with the Flames. The 22-year-old was recalled on January 5 and made his NHL debut two days later against the Montreal Canadiens. He appeared in three games with Calgary, finishing without a point and posting a minus-1 rating.